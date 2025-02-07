Contact Us

Advertise
Editorial Calendar
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew

Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Business Facilities Quiz

Quiz of The Week: What Do You Know About Indiana?

Get ready to test your knowledge on the Hoosier State’s economy—where cornfields meet commerce and innovation fuels industry!

Business Facilities Quiz Of The Week, Indiana quiz


Indiana isn’t just about basketball and the Indy 500—it’s a powerhouse of agriculture, manufacturing, and innovation that drives the Midwest and beyond. From the towering steel mills of Gary to the booming tech hubs of Indianapolis, the Hoosier economy is full of surprising facts and impressive stats..

Indiana
(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Sustainea To Invest $400 Million Into Indiana Plant

Indiana
The sustainable chemistry company selected Lafayette, IN for its first U.S. operation, a Bio-MEG industrial plant that will produce polyethylene terephthalate.

Sustainea, a company focused on sustainable chemistry, will locate its first U.S. operations in Indiana, investing $400 million to establish its first Bio-MEG (monoethylene glycol) industrial plant in Lafayette. The facility will be co-located with Illinois-based Primient, leveraging the company’s local supply of corn dextrose to produce a renewable, plant-based alternative to petroleum-based MEG.

Continue reading…

Business Facilities Quiz, Business Facilities State Quizzes, Economic Development, Featured, Indiana, Site Selection Factors

Business Facilities Quiz, Business Incentives, Capital Investment, corporate expansion, Doing business in Indiana, Economic Development, indiana, quiz, Quiz of the Week, Single Location, Site Selection, Workforce Development

Sponsored Content
Featured Location
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Hear from leaders at the Destination Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Business Development in Rochester about why they feel Minnesota is filled with opportunities for founders and why investors should consider the power of startups in Minnesota.

Business Benefits In Minnesota, a Mayo Clinic Business Development and Destination Medical Center Perspective

Hear from leaders at the Destination Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Business Development in Rochester about why they feel Minnesota is filled with opportunities for founders and why investors should consider the power of startups in Minnesota.

Agricultural Heritage Meets Strong Manufacturing Base With a rich history in agriculture, the region is now made up of a strong manufacturing base, including everything from snack foods and Gatorade, to leading human resources software and revolutionary plug-less power systems for electric vehicles. Mount Rogers Regional Partnership's strategic East Coast location is the driving force.

Virginia’s i81-i77 Crossroads | Talent Retention & Manufacturing

Learn about manufacturing jobs and facilities in the Mount Rogers region of southwest Virginia. There is ample opportunity for education and jobs in a region rich with culture and heritage.

See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

Business Benefits In Minnesota, a Polar Semiconductor Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

See More
Previous

Will You Be At Work On Super Bowl Monday?

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly