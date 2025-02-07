Quiz of The Week: What Do You Know About Indiana?

Indiana isn’t just about basketball and the Indy 500—it’s a powerhouse of agriculture, manufacturing, and innovation that drives the Midwest and beyond. From the towering steel mills of Gary to the booming tech hubs of Indianapolis, the Hoosier economy is full of surprising facts and impressive stats..
Sustainea To Invest $400 Million Into Indiana Plant
The sustainable chemistry company selected Lafayette, IN for its first U.S. operation, a Bio-MEG industrial plant that will produce polyethylene terephthalate.
Sustainea, a company focused on sustainable chemistry, will locate its first U.S. operations in Indiana, investing $400 million to establish its first Bio-MEG (monoethylene glycol) industrial plant in Lafayette. The facility will be co-located with Illinois-based Primient, leveraging the company’s local supply of corn dextrose to produce a renewable, plant-based alternative to petroleum-based MEG.