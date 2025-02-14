Contact Us

Have a nice weekend!
Quiz of The Week: What Do You Know About Florida?

Think you know what keeps Florida’s economy booming? Learn about key industries, exports, and financial trends driving the Sunshine State.

Florida isn’t just about sunshine and beaches—it’s an economic powerhouse with a diverse range of industries driving its success. From tourism and agriculture to real estate and international trade, the state’s economy plays a major role on both national and global levels. Discover how well you understand the financial forces that keep Florida thriving.

Florida State Focus: Growth In The Sunshine State

Florida
Florida’s workforce, education programs, and incentives expand opportunities for residents and businesses.

In 2024, Florida saw economic upturns as Governor Ron DeSantis’ economic development vision collaborated with state agencies to ensure that businesses thrived, and unemployment remained low.

Continue reading…

Featured Location

Location Spotlight: Topeka, Kansas

With three top universities in the area and connectivity via major interstates, Topeka, Kansas is rich with opportunity. Visit the GO Topeka Economic Partnership to learn more.

Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Hear from leaders at the Destination Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Business Development in Rochester about why they feel Minnesota is filled with opportunities for founders and why investors should consider the power of startups in Minnesota.

Business Benefits In Minnesota, a Mayo Clinic Business Development and Destination Medical Center Perspective

Hear from leaders at the Destination Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Business Development in Rochester about why they feel Minnesota is filled with opportunities for founders and why investors should consider the power of startups in Minnesota.

Agricultural Heritage Meets Strong Manufacturing Base With a rich history in agriculture, the region is now made up of a strong manufacturing base, including everything from snack foods and Gatorade, to leading human resources software and revolutionary plug-less power systems for electric vehicles. Mount Rogers Regional Partnership's strategic East Coast location is the driving force.

Virginia’s i81-i77 Crossroads | Talent Retention & Manufacturing

Learn about manufacturing jobs and facilities in the Mount Rogers region of southwest Virginia. There is ample opportunity for education and jobs in a region rich with culture and heritage.

Michigan: Mobility, Semiconductors, And The NFL

