Quiz of The Week: What Do You Know About Florida?

Florida isn’t just about sunshine and beaches—it’s an economic powerhouse with a diverse range of industries driving its success. From tourism and agriculture to real estate and international trade, the state’s economy plays a major role on both national and global levels. Discover how well you understand the financial forces that keep Florida thriving.
Florida State Focus: Growth In The Sunshine State
Florida’s workforce, education programs, and incentives expand opportunities for residents and businesses.
In 2024, Florida saw economic upturns as Governor Ron DeSantis’ economic development vision collaborated with state agencies to ensure that businesses thrived, and unemployment remained low.