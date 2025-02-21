×

Quiz of The Week: What Do You Know About Arizona?

Arizona is full of stunning landscapes, rich history, and unique surprises. See how many fascinating facts you know about the Grand Canyon State!

Business Facilities Quiz Of The Week, Arizona


Arizona is more than just stunning landscapes—it’s a thriving hub of economic activity. From its booming tech sector and aerospace innovation to agriculture and copper production, the state plays a vital role in both national and global markets. With a business-friendly environment and continuous growth in industries like healthcare and renewable energy, Arizona’s economy is as dynamic as its desert sunsets.

Arizona
(Photo: Adobe Stock)

 

Nestlé Invests $675M In Arizona Factory And Distribution Center

Arizona
The Glendale facility will manufacture and distribute creamers for Nestlé’s brands, creating 300 jobs.

Nestlé USA has opened its new beverage factory and distribution center in Glendale, Arizona. The 630,000-square-foot facility produces creamers for several of Nestlé’s brands, including Coffee mate®, natural bliss® and Starbucks®, and has the ability to extend to additional beverages in the future.  The new location marks Nestlé USA’s 20th food and beverage factory and is the latest in its more than $3 billion investment to enhance its manufacturing capabilities across the U.S. over the past several years. The Glendale facility is outfitted with advanced technology and digital tools, enabling the flexibility to shift production based on changing consumer needs, trends and seasonality. The company will employ 300 people at the facility.

Continue reading…

Arizona, Arizona Business Climate, Business Facilities Quiz, Business Incentives, Capital Investment, corporate expansion, Doing business in Arizona, Economic Development, quiz, Quiz of the Week, Single Location, Site Selection, Workforce Development

