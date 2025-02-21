Quiz of The Week: What Do You Know About Arizona?

The Glendale facility will manufacture and distribute creamers for Nestlé’s brands, creating 300 jobs.

Nestlé USA has opened its new beverage factory and distribution center in Glendale, Arizona. The 630,000-square-foot facility produces creamers for several of Nestlé’s brands, including Coffee mate®, natural bliss® and Starbucks®, and has the ability to extend to additional beverages in the future. The new location marks Nestlé USA’s 20th food and beverage factory and is the latest in its more than $3 billion investment to enhance its manufacturing capabilities across the U.S. over the past several years. The Glendale facility is outfitted with advanced technology and digital tools, enabling the flexibility to shift production based on changing consumer needs, trends and seasonality. The company will employ 300 people at the facility.

