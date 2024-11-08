Quiz Of The Week: Test Your Supply Chain Smarts

Logistics plays a crucial role in the smooth functioning of supply chains around the world. Whether you’re involved in transportation, warehousing, inventory management, or order fulfillment, understanding the ins and outs of logistics is key to success. Ready to see how well you know the movement of goods and services? Let’s find out if you have what it takes to navigate the world of logistics with confidence!
U.S. EPA Clean Ports Program Grants $3B To 55 Zero-Emission Projects
Award recipients across 27 states and territories will install zero-emission freight and ferry technologies and associated infrastructure.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced the selection of 55 applicants across 27 states and territories to receive nearly $3 billion through EPA’s Clean Ports Program. These grants will support the deployment of zero-emission equipment, as well as infrastructure and climate and air quality planning projects at ports across the country. The grants are funded by the Inflation Reduction Act.