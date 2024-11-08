2024 Deal of the Year Awards — an annual recognition of economic development projects demonstrating innovation and impact.

CALL FOR ENTRIES: 2024 Deal Of The Year Awards
Submit By November 21st!

Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Business Facilities Quiz

Quiz Of The Week: Test Your Supply Chain Smarts

How much do you know about supply chain logistics? Take this week’s Business Facilities quiz and find out now.

Business Facilities Quiz Of The Week


Logistics plays a crucial role in the smooth functioning of supply chains around the world. Whether you’re involved in transportation, warehousing, inventory management, or order fulfillment, understanding the ins and outs of logistics is key to success. Ready to see how well you know the movement of goods and services? Let’s find out if you have what it takes to navigate the world of logistics with confidence!

Business Facilities Quiz Of The Week,Supply Chain
(Photo: Adobe Stock)

U.S. EPA Clean Ports Program Grants $3B To 55 Zero-Emission Projects

Logistics Industry
Award recipients across 27 states and territories will install zero-emission freight and ferry technologies and associated infrastructure. 


The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced the selection of 55 applicants across 27 states and territories to receive nearly $3 billion through EPA’s Clean Ports Program. These grants will support the deployment of zero-emission equipment, as well as infrastructure and climate and air quality planning projects at ports across the country. The grants are funded by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Continue reading…

Business Facilities Quiz, Business Facilities State Quizzes, Economic Development, Featured, Infrastructure & Logistics, Logistics/Warehouse/Distribution, Site Selection Factors

Economic Development, Inventory Management, Logistics, quiz, Site Selection, Supply Chain, Supply Chain Quiz, Transportation, Warehousing

Sponsored Content
Featured Location
Featured Video
Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Manufacturing Success In The 21st Century

Watch Now: Manufacturing Success In The 21st Century

View this free video webinar and learn about the strategies for success manufacturing leaders are using to grow their business in the 21st Century.

Previous

The Last Word: Hydrogen Is The Future

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly