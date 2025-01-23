Contact Us

Quantinuum Will Open A New Location In New Mexico

The integrated quantum computing company is creating a R&D hub in the state to advance photonics technologies to further product development. 

Quantinuum, the world’s largest integrated quantum computing company, plans to open a new location in New Mexico. This anticipated research and development (R&D) site will support ongoing collaborative efforts to advance the photonics technologies critical to furthering the company’s product development. Photonics, the science and technology of light, is essential to the advancement of Quantinuum’s trapped ion quantum computing technologies, which use light to control and manipulate qubits.

New Mexico has established itself as a leader in quantum information sciences and the development of photonics and other enabling technologies. In July 2024, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, as part of its Tech Hubs Program, officially designated Colorado, home to Quantinuum’s U.S. Headquarters, and New Mexico as leading hubs for quantum information technology.

Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, President and CEO of Quantinuum, said, “As the established leader in quantum computing, Quantinuum has found an ideal partner in New Mexico. The state’s dynamic technology ecosystem and highly skilled workforce align perfectly with our strategic goals.”

New Mexico
Quantinuum will open a new location in New Mexico, further supporting product development. (Photo: PR Newswire)

“I am thrilled to welcome Quantinuum to New Mexico, launching a new industry for our state that builds on our proud foundation of innovation,” said New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. “No state is better positioned to transform the momentum of the quantum computing industry into major economic and entrepreneurial growth, and Quantinuum will be a groundbreaking partner in that work. Together we will leverage New Mexico’s assets, including the groundbreaking work being done at our national laboratories and the nation’s best quantum scientists being educated at our universities, to invest in and grow the state’s quantum technologies industry, creating career opportunities for New Mexicans and continuing to build the technology of the future.”

Quantinuum’s New Mexico location, anticipated to open later this year, is expected to create high-paying jobs and drive economic growth. The company has a longstanding history of collaboration with experts from the national laboratories in New Mexico, such as Sandia National Laboratories and Los Alamos National Laboratory, and universities, such as The University of New Mexico, in showcasing the performance of the company’s trapped ion quantum computing hardware. These partnerships have not only advanced the exploration of innovative applications and use cases, but have also been instrumental in supporting workforce development, education and various other efforts in the state and region.

Check out all the latest news related to New Mexico economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

