Quaker Windows And Doors Expands In Missouri, Creating 220 Jobs

The window and door manufacturer is set to invest more than $30 million in Eldon, MO.

Quaker Windows and Doors, a manufacturer of windows and doors, announced that it will significantly expand its Eldon, Missouri manufacturing facility, investing more than $30 million and creating 220 new jobs. The company’s expansion will add a vertical paint line and increased capabilities for insulating glass production while helping meet demand for its high-quality commercial, residential, and luxury windows and doors.

“Quaker’s ongoing investment and job creation in Eldon is a testament to our state’s ability to support first-rate manufacturers,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This company’s growth is a prime example of the results that our state’s business climate, superior infrastructure, and skilled workforce provide. We look forward to Quaker’s success as it continues its decades-long history of quality and excellence in central Missouri.”

Through its expansion, Quaker continues to increase its manufacturing capacity, adding 300,000 square feet to its existing 450,000-square-foot campus. The original phase for the company’s Eldon facility was completed in 2020. The location has now received three additions in four years, bringing its total space to nearly 800,000 square feet. The latest expansion includes the installation of a state-of-the-art vertical paint line, a major technological leap, to increase powder paint capabilities.

“This project is part of Quaker’s ongoing investment in our future,” said Kevin Blansett, CEO of Quaker Windows and Doors. “Expanding our paint, thermal-fill, and glass capabilities is essential in supporting increased capacity needs for our commercial, residential, and luxury customers throughout the country.”

Quaker’s expansion continues to generate new employment opportunities in central Missouri while underscoring the company’s commitment to innovation and growth. Quaker’s new facilities, expected to be complete by the fall of 2025, are designed to accommodate future growth.

“We’re thrilled to see Quaker continuing to grow and create even more opportunities in Eldon,” said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Department of Economic Development. “As a longstanding community partner and quality employer, Quaker’s success in central Missouri is helping Missourians prosper. Our team is grateful to support this leading manufacturer alongside our partners as it embarks on the next chapter of its inspiring story.”

For this expansion, Quaker Windows and Doors will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

What Others Are Saying

“Quaker has become a huge part of Eldon,” said Eldon Mayor Trevor Vernon. “The town is being revitalized and Quaker has been a big part of that. We are excited for the next phase of the Quaker plan and look forward to working with Quaker to continue to grow.”

“The expansion of Quaker’s footprint in Eldon is another example of how businesses are prospering in our service territory,” said Mark Birk, President and Chairman of Ameren Missouri. “We are thrilled they chose to grow their business in central Missouri by investing in new technology and new jobs, which benefits the entire local community. Ameren Missouri’s Smart Energy Plan continues to be instrumental in making the region more attractive for businesses to grow here while also providing reliable energy to power the communities we serve.”