By BF Editors

From the July / August 2024 Issue



Clint O’Neal, Executive Director, Arkansas Economic Development Commission

Business Facilities: Tell us about the status of economic development in Arkansas.

Clint O’Neal: At the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC), we focus on three areas of economic development: attracting businesses, helping existing businesses expand, and encouraging entrepreneurial growth. We have a full pipeline of attraction and expansion projects, and we’re confident that we will win more than our fair share of these projects. Arkansas has many talented entrepreneurs, and we’re looking forward to supporting these businesses grow in our state. The state of economic development in Arkansas is strong. Under the leadership of Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, taxes have been cut three times in the last year and a half. With a strong focus on workforce development, talent attraction, a new site development program, and new entrepreneurship initiatives, Arkansas is poised for significant economic growth.

BF: Why should companies consider Arkansas for their next relocation or expansion?

O’Neal: Companies will find all the elements needed for success and growth in Arkansas — low costs and low taxes, an experienced workforce with a strong talent pipeline, great quality of life, and business-friendly public policy. Arkansas also has an X-factor: we work collaboratively at all levels — from our Governor at the top to state government to industry partners — to help companies thrive.

BF: What are targeted or growth industries in 2024?

O’Neal: One of the strengths of Arkansas’ economy is its diversity. We support a wide range of businesses and industries across our state, and this is an advantage that keeps us stable even in lean times. We are very strong in certain industries, like steel, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, firearms and ammunition, agtech and forestry, logistics and distribution. We are also targeting companies in the information technology and professional services industries.

BF: Why is the Arkansas workforce an asset to business?

O’Neal: Arkansans are talented and hardworking, giving companies the confidence to expand in the Natural State. Arkansas has an experienced manufacturing workforce, and our secondary and post-secondary educational institutions are preparing the next generation with the skills and knowledge they need for our key industries.

In May 2023, Westrock Coffee announced its new headquarters location in Little Rock, AR. (Credit: Arkansas Economic Development Commission)

BF: Why is the state’s location and infrastructure advantageous to companies?

O’Neal: Arkansas is strategically located in the heart of the United States with strong infrastructure that empowers companies to move goods efficiently to their destination. Whether companies want to transport products by rail, river, road or runway, Arkansas is well-equipped to help companies move quickly to meet their goals.