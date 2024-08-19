By BF Editors
From the July / August 2024 Issue
Business Facilities: Tell us about the status of economic development in Arkansas.
Clint O’Neal: At the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC), we focus on three areas of economic development: attracting businesses, helping existing businesses expand, and encouraging entrepreneurial growth. We have a full pipeline of attraction and expansion projects, and we’re confident that we will win more than our fair share of these projects. Arkansas has many talented entrepreneurs, and we’re looking forward to supporting these businesses grow in our state. The state of economic development in Arkansas is strong. Under the leadership of Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, taxes have been cut three times in the last year and a half. With a strong focus on workforce development, talent attraction, a new site development program, and new entrepreneurship initiatives, Arkansas is poised for significant economic growth.
BF: Why should companies consider Arkansas for their next relocation or expansion?
O’Neal: Companies will find all the elements needed for success and growth in Arkansas — low costs and low taxes, an experienced workforce with a strong talent pipeline, great quality of life, and business-friendly public policy. Arkansas also has an X-factor: we work collaboratively at all levels — from our Governor at the top to state government to industry partners — to help companies thrive.
BF: What are targeted or growth industries in 2024?
O’Neal: One of the strengths of Arkansas’ economy is its diversity. We support a wide range of businesses and industries across our state, and this is an advantage that keeps us stable even in lean times. We are very strong in certain industries, like steel, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, firearms and ammunition, agtech and forestry, logistics and distribution. We are also targeting companies in the information technology and professional services industries.
BF: Why is the Arkansas workforce an asset to business?
O’Neal: Arkansans are talented and hardworking, giving companies the confidence to expand in the Natural State. Arkansas has an experienced manufacturing workforce, and our secondary and post-secondary educational institutions are preparing the next generation with the skills and knowledge they need for our key industries.
BF: Why is the state’s location and infrastructure advantageous to companies?
O’Neal: Arkansas is strategically located in the heart of the United States with strong infrastructure that empowers companies to move goods efficiently to their destination. Whether companies want to transport products by rail, river, road or runway, Arkansas is well-equipped to help companies move quickly to meet their goals.
BF: Why is the quality of life in Arkansas desirable?
O’Neal: People are finding out that Arkansas is a desirable place to live. Our state was the #4 state for inbound movers by percentage in 2023 according to United Van Lines’ Annual National Movers Study. Living in Arkansas, you don’t have to make a choice between having a great job and having great quality of life — you can have both. There is such variety in Arkansas — you can go from the office to the great outdoors in minutes, whether you want to go mountain biking, kayaking or play disc golf. Our outdoors are second-to-none, but we also have great cultural opportunities, like the world-class Crystal Bridges Museum in Northwest Arkansas and the Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock.
BF: Why is the future bright for business in Arkansas?
O’Neal: Businesses are growing in Arkansas across multiple industry sectors. Arkansas is home to many diverse industry sectors, from the aerospace industry to the timber industry. Arkansas is a place where entrepreneurs can take a dream and turn it into a profitable business — Forbes named Arkansas as the #3 best state to start a new business. The future is bright for business in Arkansas because this is a state where Fortune 500 companies and new entrepreneurial ventures are finding success — and we aim to keep this momentum.
BF: What is the current vision for the state’s economic development?
O’Neal: Our vision for economic development in Arkansas is encapsulated by AEDC’s mission statement: “At AEDC, we know that economic advancement doesn’t happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success.” Arkansas’ economic success is dependent on strong communities and strong companies, and we work every day to support both, so that Arkansas can continue to prosper.
Check out all the latest news related to Arkansas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.
ABB, Arkansas Tech University Pioneer Workforce Development Program
ABB is preparing the next generation of professionals for advanced technology manufacturing by partnering with Arkansas Tech University’s Ozark campus to launch a career-readiness program. The collaborative workforce development initiative will offer a curriculum focused on automation technology, air conditioning and refrigeration.
“This program is an effective workforce development initiative that has the potential to support the entire region,” said Greg Dawson, Human Resources Business Partner at ABB’s Ozark plant. “Instead of bringing in a temp and starting him or her from scratch, we are pre-training our candidates to succeed in our manufacturing operations.”
The course teaches essential operations competencies, including smart manufacturing, setup and operation of smart machines, precision measurement, robotics operation and production monitoring technologies. The five-week program provides training in ABB’s production systems with specialized instruction in motor assembly, brazing and line load. Upon completion, students will receive a certification from the Smart Automation Certification Alliance (SACA) and three hours of college credit. ABB intends to replicate this model in other universities near its manufacturing facilities.
In 2023, ABB invested $1 million to create a workforce training program at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith (UAFS). This initiative focuses on roles in advanced manufacturing, engineering, automation, design processes and technology for the industry.
Additionally, ABB supports the Peak Innovation Center, a regional partnership program between Fort Smith Public Schools and UAFS. ABB invested $1 million to acquire state-of-the-art equipment for the Advanced Manufacturing program, including pathways in automation/robotics, electronics technology, and computer-integrated machining.