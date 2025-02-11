PwrQ Will Expand Maryland Headquarters, Creating 160 Jobs

PwrQ, a leading provider of end to end power systems solutions for critical infrastructure facilities, is expanding its headquarters and manufacturing operations in Hanover, Maryland. As part of the expansion, the company is adding 155,000 square feet of space, where it will retain its existing 118 full-time employees and create 160 new jobs over the next five years.

“We are thrilled to expand our headquarters and manufacturing operations in Hanover, Maryland and add a variety of roles across engineering, manufacturing, project management and field services,” said PwrQ Chief Executive Officer Osman Ashai. “I appreciate the support from Governor Wes Moore, the Maryland Department of Commerce, and Anne Arundel County as we create 160 new jobs in Maryland over the next five years and continue our contribution to the local economy and power systems industry.”

“By moving in partnership across the public and private sectors, Maryland continues to cultivate our epicenter of innovation, manufacturing, technology, and growth,” said Governor Wes Moore. “We are proud to support PwrQ as they write this next chapter, which will bring new jobs and new opportunities to Maryland. Together, we will continue to expand our competitiveness and grow our economy.”

PwrQ will expand its Hanover, MD headquarters, adding 155,000 square feet while creating 160 jobs in the next five years. (Photo: LinkedIn/PwrQ)

PwrQ delivers power systems solutions designed to tackle urgent challenges and support the scaling needs of critical infrastructure sectors such as data centers, renewables, and high-visibility commercial and industrial facilities.

To assist with project costs, the Maryland Department of Commerce is working to approve a $780,000 conditional loan through Advantage Maryland. Anne Arundel County is providing a $78,000 conditional forgivable loan to support the company’s expansion in Hanover. PwrQ is also eligible for other state tax credits, including Maryland’s Job Creation Tax Credit.

“As the number of companies in the Mid Atlantic continues to grow, so does the need for increased power supply infrastructure and managed data centers,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Acting Secretary Harry Coker, Jr. “PwrQ’s expanded presence in Anne Arundel County will help the company continue serving a variety of industries and keep critical systems running throughout the country.”

“I am proud to support PwrQ’s expansion in Hanover,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. “This investment brings quality jobs to our residents and strengthens Anne Arundel County’s role as a hub for innovation and industry. With the partnership of Governor Moore and the Maryland Department of Commerce, we are building a future where businesses like PwrQ can thrive.”

“At AAEDC, we take pride in partnering with the state on impactful projects and initiatives like this one. We are thrilled to continue supporting PwrQ as they grow and thrive in Anne Arundel County,” said Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Amy Gowan. “The success of the manufacturing and electrical infrastructure sectors plays a vital role in strengthening the business climate across Maryland, and we deeply value the company’s commitment to retaining jobs and fostering industry growth locally.”