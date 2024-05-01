Purina, Kikkoman To Invest $995M, Create 183 Jobs In Wisconsin

Nestlé Purina will invest $195 million in an expansion its pet food production facility in Jefferson; Kikkoman Foods will invest $800 million to expand its brewing plant in Walworth and build a new facility in Jefferson.

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company will invest $195 million to expand its pet food production facility in Jefferson, Wisconsin by 35,000 square feet. The expansion project will create 100 new jobs, and increase production of wet pet food brands in Jefferson by nearly 50 percent, including Pro Plan, Fancy Feast, and Beneful IncrediBites. Purina has operated in Jefferson for nearly 115 years and currently employs more than 250 local associates.

“Investing in our Jefferson factory deepens our roots in the community while helping us provide pet owners across the northern part of the United States with the trusted, science-based pet foods their dogs and cats love,” said Purina’s Chief Technical Officer Nolan Terry. “We remain focused on safety, quality, and sustainability in our operations and appreciate the state and local partners who have supported our continued growth.”

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is supporting the project with up to $1.7 million in performance-based business development tax credits over the next five years. The actual amount of tax credits Purina will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment during that period. The city of Jefferson has created a tax incremental financing district which will provide up to $2 million in assistance to the company for project costs over a 20-year period.

“We are thrilled that Nestlé Purina is moving forward with expanding its Jefferson facility and that we could be a partner in helping support this effort, which will bring roughly 100 new jobs to the community,” said Governor Tony Evers. “Nestlé Purina has a more than 100-year history in our state, and we are excited to celebrate this world-class brand’s commitment to seeing many more years of continued success and local economic development in Wisconsin.”

“The expansion of Nestlé Purina’s facility is a testament to the strong relationship between our city and the business community,” said Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann. “We applaud Nestlé Purina for its continued investment in Jefferson, which will enhance our economic vitality and create a more promising future for all who call our city home.”

The expansion is part of a larger growth strategy for the pet care company, which recently celebrated the grand opening of a new dry pet food facility in Eden, NC, and completed expansion to its King William, VA litter factory. Between 2020 and 2025, Nestlé is on track to invest $2 billion in Purina’s factory and capital expansion projects to enhance its pet food manufacturing footprint.

Incentives Support Kikkoman’s $800M Investment In Rural Wisconsin

Kikkoman Foods Inc. will invest at least $800 million to expand its brewing plant in Walworth and build a new facility in Jefferson, which will create 83 new jobs over 12 years. To support the company’s expansion in Wisconsin, the WEDC Board of Directors has approved up to $15.5 million in performance-based tax credits, and plans to create a new Enterprise Zone.

“We have always valued Walworth for its great market access, outstanding workforce, central location for raw materials, pure water, and the open-hearted spirit of partnership of the local community,” said Mr. Yuzaburo Mogi, honorary chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Kikkoman Corp. “We chose Jefferson for those same reasons, and we look forward to expanding our footprint in Wisconsin and establishing a supply chain with increased stability in North America, Kikkoman’s largest overseas market.”

In 1973, the company opened Kikkoman Foods Inc. in Walworth, one of the first production facilities built in the U.S. by a Japanese company. In 1998, Kikkoman opened a second production facility in Folsom, CA. As demand for its products has continued to grow in North America, the company has spent the last several years conducting a nationwide search to identify the ideal location for a third manufacturing facility, ultimately selecting the 100-acre site in Jefferson.

“For decades, Wisconsin and Japan have built meaningful partnerships in business and in culture, from over $700 million every year in exports to Japan to the seven sister cities that Japan and Wisconsin share to the continued investment and growth of Kikkoman’s first U.S. brewing plant here in Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “Whether it’s providing thousands of local jobs, bolstering our economy, or providing the state and world with phenomenal soy sauce, Kikkoman is doing good work across Wisconsin and the country, and I am grateful for their continued partnership and expansion in Wisconsin.”

The groundbreaking for the initial phase of the Jefferson build-out will take place in June 2024. The 240,000-square-foot facility will produce soy sauce and soy sauce–related seasonings, including teriyaki sauce, with the first shipments of soy sauce planned for fall 2026. The next-generation production plant will combine flexibility with production efficiency and scalability. In keeping with Kikkoman’s commitment to sustainability and stewardship, the facility will aim to reduce CO2 emissions by installing energy-efficient equipment and proactively using renewable energy.