Purcell Tire & Rubber Company, a leading provider of tire and rubber products, announced today that it will expand in Potosi, Missouri, investing more than $5.3 million and creating 10 new jobs. The company’s expansion includes the acquisition of an 8-acre site in the Washington County Industrial Park for a more than 44,000-square-foot warehouse, distribution center, and fleet repair shop.

“Purcell has been an active member of the Washington County community for decades,” said Roger Lucas, CEO of Purcell Tire & Rubber Company. “We are excited about this new venture and we are excited about the prospect it brings for growth to the community and our employees. The collaboration and commitment between the teams to advance this project has been excellent and we want to extend our thanks to all those who made this possible.”

Purcell Tire’s new facility will streamline its distribution processes and improve vehicle maintenance services, reinforcing its commitment to providing top-notch service. The addition of new jobs will help strengthen the local workforce and provide new opportunities for the community. Purcell Tire’s latest expansion builds on its history of commitment to communities in addition to its legacy of excellence and innovation in the tire and rubber industry.

“It’s always exciting to see leading employers like Purcell Tire growing and creating jobs in our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Missouri’s economic strengths, including the availability of quality industrial sites, continue to result in investments made in our communities across the state. We wish Purcell Tire all the best as it continues to find success in Washington County.”

“We have become the leading OTR tire retreader in the world,” said Bob and Juanita Purcell, owners of Purcell Tire. “Our growth over the years has been an exciting ride. Why do I love the tire business so much? Maybe it’s easier to retread than retire. Now we have the opportunity to grow in our home area. As before, we will be very conservative and say we’ll add 10 jobs, but we hope it will end up being 60!”

Purcell Tire and the Washington County Industrial Development Authority will host a groundbreaking event on August 13, 2024.

“We’re proud to support Purcell Tire as the company continues helping Missourians prosper in Washington County,” said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. “This expansion is a testament to the importance of development-ready industrial sites and another example of the value of collaboration with our partners.”

For this expansion, Purcell Tire will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.