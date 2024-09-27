Contact Us

Property Spotlight: Progress Labs at Center 85 – Frederick, Maryland

Progress Labs at Center 85 in Frederick, Maryland is a five-building approximately 700,000 square foot development. Available for sale or lease, and a Build-to-Suit Opportunity. Permit ready.

Buildings 1 & 2 are completed and available. Building 3 is completed and leased, Building 4 is a build-to-suit opportunity, and Building 5 is permit ready. Center 85 is well-positioned in the heart of the Route 85 corridor with easy access north and south via the new $118 million dollar I-270/85 interchange.
Building Sizes: 
  • Building 1: 116,800 SF – AVAILABLE FOR LEASE
  • Building 2: 64,000 SF – AVAILABLE FOR SALE or LEASE
  • Building 3: 276,000 SF – Leased
  • Building 4: 100,000 SF – Build-to-Suit
  • Building 5: 155,000 SF – Permit Ready
As Maryland’s largest county by land area with 664 square miles, Frederick County has an abundance of prime commercial opportunities with a solid infrastructure already in place. If you’ve recently started a new business or you’re considering starting a new business in Frederick County, the Frederick County Office of Economic Development and a network of resources are available to assist you in the start-up process.

Sites & Buildings

