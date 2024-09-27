Proctor & Gamble To Invest $180M Into Missouri Operations

Procter & Gamble Company, a global leader in the manufacturing of a wide variety of consumer goods products, has expanded in St. Louis, Missouri, investing $180 million and creating 100 new jobs. The company’s expansion includes the construction of a new warehouse at its existing north St. Louis riverfront location.

“P&G is proud to be part of the St. Louis community,” said Daniel Palop Rabat, Plant Manager for P&G St. Louis. “This expansion marks a significant milestone as we approach our 100th anniversary in 2027. With state-of-the-art automation and increased production capacity, we are committed to innovation, sustainability, and excellence. This investment not only enhances our operational efficiency but also creates new job opportunities, boosting the local economy. We look forward to continued growth and collaboration in St. Louis.”

“As an organization, we are constantly striving to help companies retain and expand their business here in St. Louis,” said Rodney Crim, CEO and President of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership. “We are proud to have contributed to this project as P&G continues to be an essential part of the St. Louis region’s economy.”

Proctor & Gamble will invest $180 million into St. Louis expansion, creating 100 jobs. (Photo: St. Louis Partnership)

“Helping to ensure P&G continues to grow in St. Louis is a huge win for our city and region,” said Neal Richardson, President and CEO of the St. Louis Development Corporation. “Key to this win was regional collaboration to provide an incentive package and a jobs program that connects P&G with more employees from the City of St. Louis. We are optimistic about P&G’s future in St. Louis and the employment opportunities that will accompany its growth.”

“This significant investment from Procter & Gamble in St. Louis is yet another testament to our ability to support industry-leading employers,” said Governor Mike Parson. “We’re thrilled to see another world-class company benefitting from Missouri’s many economic advantages, including our low costs, strong infrastructure, and skilled workforce. Procter & Gamble’s increased presence in St. Louis is exciting news for the area and our state’s economy.”

“We need strong partnerships with businesses who see the same prosperous future for St. Louis that we do,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “When P&G chose North St. Louis City as the site for their new Collaboration Center, we worked with them to develop an agreement that strengthens our city, our public school system, and our residents.”

Procter & Gamble’s St. Louis facility has been in operation for nearly a century and produces brands including Cascade®, Mr. Clean®, and Febreze®. The company’s expansion includes the addition of new equipment as well as a new warehouse, the conversion of an existing warehouse to a manufacturing facility, and the construction of a new office building.

“We’re proud to support Procter & Gamble as it adds another chapter to its success story,” said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Department of Economic Development. “As one of America’s most innovative companies, we are grateful that Procter & Gamble continues to choose Missouri for job growth and investment, or as we like to say: Helping Missourians Prosper.”

For this expansion, Procter & Gamble will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.