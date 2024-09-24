C ommercial online printing company Smartpress will establish its first South Carolina operations in Spartanburg County. The $9.6 million investment will create 150 new jobs. The Minnesota-based company currently operates out of offices and production facilities in seven locations across the U.S.

(Photo: Smartpress)

Smartpress will lease a 94,000-square-foot print production facility in Duncan, which will allow the company to better serve its East Coast customers. Operations are expected to be online in November 2024.

“Our decision to expand Smartpress into South Carolina was driven by the region’s dynamic population growth and a talented workforce eager for opportunity,” said Smartpress Vice President Matt Chapman. “We are proud to bring our 100% employee-owned company to Spartanburg County, knowing the local community will play a key role in our continued success and innovation in print production.”

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

“We are delighted Smartpress is expanding into South Carolina, creating 150 jobs and joining our state’s thriving business community,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “This investment in Spartanburg County showcases the company’s commitment to our state, and we are excited to witness Smartpress’ success in the Upstate.”

Keurig Dr Pepper Keeps Growing In Spartanburg County

Elsewhere in Spartanburg County, Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) continues to expand its state-of-the-art, single serve coffee roasting and manufacturing operations. Earlier this month, the producer of hot and cold beverages announced a $141 million investment that will create 84 new jobs at the location.

“With this new investment, the KDP facility in Spartanburg will remain a key site representing our manufacturing and production innovation,” said Keurig Dr Pepper Chief Supply Chain Officer Roger Johnson. “We are grateful for the ongoing, outstanding support we’ve received from the state of South Carolina and county of Spartanburg as we continue to grow in this area.”

(Photo: Keurig Dr Pepper)

KDP’s beverage portfolio consists of 125 brands including carbonated and non-carbonated beverages such as Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Mott’s, Snapple and Core Hydration, as well as the Keurig brewing system with the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and The Original Donut Shop brands. The company’s existing Spartanburg County facility, which broke ground in 2019 with continued development announced in October 2023, produces K-Cup pods and currently employs approximately 285 people, with additional hiring underway.

KDP’s new site, located in Moore, will host production for the company’s next-generation K-Rounds, plastic-free coffee pods created from premium coffee beans that are ground, pressed and wrapped in a protective, plant-based coating.

“Keurig Dr Pepper’s decision to again expand operations in the Upstate underscores the strength of South Carolina’s business climate,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Creating 84 new jobs, this $141 million investment will pave the way for continued economic advancement in Spartanburg County, and we look forward to KDP’s continued success.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $450,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

“In South Carolina, we’re all about creating conditions that help agribusinesses innovate and thrive,” commented South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. “With this new production facility, Keurig Dr Pepper is looking to the future, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it.”

“Keurig Dr Pepper has been a tremendous partner since coming to Spartanburg County, and this latest investment solidifies that they’ve found a great place to do business,” said Spartanburg County Council Vice Chairman and Economic Development Committee Chairman David Britt. “On behalf of Spartanburg County, I’m grateful for their partnership and for the opportunities they’ve created for our residents.”

Asset Technology Group To Relocate HQ To Florence County

Information technology (IT) services provider Asset Technology Group, Inc. (ATG) will invest $6.2 million to expand and relocate its headquarters to Florence County. The project will create 77 new jobs.

ATG specializes in technology infrastructure for small- to medium-sized businesses and municipalities. The company assists clients with installing, configuring, and maintaining reliable IT solutions and support.

ATG will expand and relocate its headquarters to an 8,500-square-foot facility in Florence. Operations will be online by the end of 2024.

“We are thrilled to announce the move of our headquarters to Florence, South Carolina with the acquisition of an 8,500-square-foot facility on Second Loop Road,” said Asset Technology Group, Inc. CEO Bill Lynch. “This move represents a significant milestone for Asset Technology Group as we continue to grow and innovate. We are deeply appreciative of the support from the South Carolina Department of Commerce and Florence County, whose assistance has been instrumental in creating this economic opportunity. This expansion not only strengthens our presence in the region but also underscores our commitment to contributing to the local community and its economic development.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $50,000 Set-Aside grant to Florence County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

“Florence County Council is excited to welcome Asset Technology Group, Inc.’s new headquarters to Florence County,” said Florence County Council Chairman William Schofield. “This investment affirms our commitment to value job creation throughout Florence County, and we are excited for the 77 new technology-oriented jobs that will be created as a result of ATG’s commitment to Florence County.”