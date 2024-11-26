Prinoth Invests $25M To Expand Quebec Production Facility

Prinoth, a global provider of crawler carriers and tracked vehicles, recently marked the official opening of its expanded production facility in Granby, Quebec. The $25 million investment marks a major milestone in the company’s focus on innovation, growth, and sustainability. The expansion, which nearly doubled the size of the current facility, is in response increasing demand for Prinoth’s crawler carriers and snow grooming vehicles. A significant portion of the new space has been dedicated to custom project development, underscoring efforts to create tailored solutions for clients in a variety of industries. The expanded area will also enable the company to enhance production efficiency and support long-term growth goals. Prinoth is an Italy-based company.

Prinoth has invested $25 million to expand its Granby, Quebec facility. (Photo: PR Newswire)

Speaking at the opening, Klaus Tonhäuser, President of the Prinoth Group, highlighted the importance of the expansion: “Our investment in the Granby plant reinforces our unwavering commitment to investing in the future — not only for our company, but for our employees and the region. The relentless efforts and dedication of our employees have been the driving force behind this achievement, and we are proud to further establish Granby as a key hub for custom project development and innovation in the crawler carrier market.”

“Prinoth’s many accomplishments would not have been possible without the hard work of its employees. Their continued commitment is the foundation upon which we build our success,” commented Anton Seeber, President of the HTI group, which owns Prinoth.