Prinoth Invests $25M To Expand Quebec Production Facility

The Italy-based crawler carrier manufacturer has doubled the size of its Granby facility.

 Prinoth, a global provider of crawler carriers and tracked vehicles, recently marked the official opening of its expanded production facility in Granby, Quebec. The $25 million investment marks a major milestone in the company’s focus on innovation, growth, and sustainability. The expansion, which nearly doubled the size of the current facility, is in response increasing demand for Prinoth’s crawler carriers and snow grooming vehicles. A significant portion of the new space has been dedicated to custom project development, underscoring efforts to create tailored solutions for clients in a variety of industries. The expanded area will also enable the company to enhance production efficiency and support long-term growth goals. Prinoth is an Italy-based company.

Prinoth
Prinoth has invested $25 million to expand its Granby, Quebec facility. (Photo: PR Newswire)

Speaking at the opening, Klaus Tonhäuser, President of the Prinoth Group, highlighted the importance of the expansion: “Our investment in the Granby plant reinforces our unwavering commitment to investing in the future — not only for our company, but for our employees and the region. The relentless efforts and dedication of our employees have been the driving force behind this achievement, and we are proud to further establish Granby as a key hub for custom project development and innovation in the crawler carrier market.”

“Prinoth’s many accomplishments would not have been possible without the hard work of its employees. Their continued commitment is the foundation upon which we build our success,” commented Anton Seeber, President of the HTI group, which owns Prinoth.

Check out all the latest news related to Quebec economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

