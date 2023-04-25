Premium Waters To Build $80M Plant In Texas

Premium Waters, Inc. will invest at least $80 million to build a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility on a 27-acre site in Seguin, Texas. The Minnesota-based bottled water manufacturing company plans to break ground before the end of this year, and start operations in 2024. The project will create at least 60 full-time jobs with an average annual wage of $60,000.

“We are excited that Premium Waters will be making this substantial investment in Seguin. The City of Seguin has a diversified water portfolio, and our water supply is in an excellent position to accommodate not only the needs for Premium Waters, but also the long-term needs of our rapidly growing community,” said Seguin City Manager Steve Parker. “The city has its original water rights along the Guadalupe River, but its surplus is largely a result of the Schertz-Seguin Local Government Corporation – a joint partnership between the City of Seguin and the City of Schertz – which secured water from the Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer in Gonzales County.”

The Seguin Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) and Premium Waters entered into a Performance Agreement for an Economic Development Incentive, which was approved by the SEDC Board of Directors and Seguin City Council earlier this month. Because the $150,000 incentive is performance based, it will be incrementally released to Premium Waters upon verification that certain capital investment, job creation, and payroll performance benchmarks have been met over the term of the agreement. The Premium Waters site is located in an economically distressed area, so the council has also nominated the project to participate in the Texas Enterprise Zone Program.