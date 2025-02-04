Premier’s Report: Ontario Streamlines, Attracts Record Investment

(Photo: Adobe Stock/ Nickjene)

By BF Editors

From the January/February 2025 Issue

O ntario was built on foundational industries, including natural resources, manufacturing, farming, and food production that shaped a robust and resilient economy and set the stage for groundbreaking achievements in life sciences and cutting-edge advancements in technology. This fusion of industry and innovation makes Ontario a strong and dynamic economy where businesses thrive.

The provincial government in Toronto, led by Premier Doug Ford since 2018, is building the economy of the future. The province has been making local investments in electric vehicles, clean energy, life sciences, food, and manufacturing to create jobs and help build the economy in communities across Ontario. “In 2023 alone, more than 80,000 businesses were registered in Ontario… 137 global companies chose the province as the place to invest.” — Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Efforts have unlocked the economic potential of the Ring of Fire and Ontario’s abundant supply of the critical minerals in the North to produce batteries for electric vehicles.

The province is investing more than $1.5 billion to train the skilled workforce needed to build Ontario’s economy. Training for the skilled trades creates access to thousands of well-paying jobs across in-demand sectors.

Business Facilities recently spoke with Premier Ford about the latest developments for business in Ontario.

Business Facilities: Please tell us about the business climate in Ontario. What are highlights for corporate expansions, as well as for companies considering locating in the province?

Premier Doug Ford: Since day one, our government has been laser-focused on lowering taxes, cutting red tape, and removing trade barriers so businesses can thrive and create good-paying jobs. We’re creating the conditions for job growth which is why 850,000 more people are working today than when we took office.

We’ve cut the cost of doing business by $8 billion a year and we’re cutting over 550 pieces of unnecessary red tape. That’s money back in the pockets of business owners so they can reinvest, grow, and create more jobs. The message is clear: if you’re looking for a place to invest, Ontario is the place to be.

BF: What are target industries in the province? Would you highlight a company or two that have chosen Ontario for their business, and what attracted those decision-makers? Premier Ford: In 2019, global automakers were planning to spend $300 billion to ramp up electric vehicle production, but not a single dollar was set aside for Canada. Fast forward to today, Ontario has attracted over $45 billion in automotive investments—more than any U.S. state. And we’re seeing record-breaking investments in life sciences, with over $5 billion from major global companies like Sanofi, AstraZeneca, and Roche. Now we’re introducing Phase 2 of our Life Sciences Strategy, which aims to add 85,000 new workers to the sector by 2030 — a 25% increase. We’re committed to making Ontario the place to be for high-growth industries like automotive and life sciences, ensuring that we continue to create good-paying jobs and build a stronger economy. BF: What incentives and other programs are being emphasized to foster business retention and encourage others to come to the province? What has job creation looked like in recent years, and into 2025? Premier Doug Ford speaking to media at the Council of Federation meeting on December 16, 2024 in Toronto. In April 2024, Premier Doug Ford met with Honda employees upon the company’s announcement to invest CAD$15 billion at an Alliston, ON site to strengthen its EV supply system. (Photos: Office of the Premier of Ontario)

Premier Ford: In 2023 alone, more than 80,000 new businesses were registered in Ontario. And it’s not just small businesses — 137 global companies chose Ontario as the place to invest, with more than $11 billion coming into the province, which led to over 12,000 new jobs. That’s real investment and job creation that’s benefiting Ontario families.

We also have Invest Ontario, our province’s investment attraction agency, which has secured over $4.3 billion in investments and created more than 4,100 new jobs. We’ll continue to support our business community with the right tools to ensure Ontario remains the best place to work, invest, and grow.