Pratt & Whitney Investing $255M In Oklahoma City

Raytheon Technologies business Pratt & Whitney will invest $255 million to develop a new Oklahoma City, OK aerospace facility. Through 2028, the company will establish an 845,000-square-foot, world-class sustainment facility as a depot operations hub for all Pratt & Whitney military engines, including those for the F-35, C-17, F-22, F-15, F-16, B-52, and E-3 AWACS.

The planned investment into the Oklahoma City site will increase its MRO capabilities as programs expand, serving as the only site capable of performing all F135 power module scope levels.

“Pratt & Whitney’s Oklahoma City site plays a critical role in our global sustainment network,” said Jill Albertelli, president, Pratt & Whitney Military Engines. “Last year, the team achieved record output for the F117, F119, and F135 Heavy Maintenance Centers—this investment in a new facility will further expand our capabilities and reaffirm our commitment to our customer for years to come. We are grateful for the support provided by our partner, the United States Air Force, and by the state of Oklahoma and the local community.”

New jobs at the facility will offer salaries of at least $80,000, primarily in engineering and procurement functions. The current Oklahoma City site employs more than 450 full-time employees, as well as 450 partner contractors. The new facility will consolidate six existing sites into two locations: Pratt & Whitney’s Oklahoma City Sustainment Center and Tinker Air Force Base’s (TFB) Air Logistics Complex.

“This is an exciting announcement for Oklahoma and our growing international dominance in the aerospace and defense industry,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “This $255 million investment in a world-class sustainment center helps strengthen Oklahoma’s position as the MRO capital of the world and I am thrilled for Pratt & Whitney to continue to invest and expand in our state.”

“We have been honored to partner with Pratt & Whitney and coordinate the Oklahoma City team as they developed this project,” said Christy Gillenwater, President and CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber. “We appreciate the work of our additional partners, including the Oklahoma Industries Authority and Alliance for Economic Development for their work on the site acquisition. Pratt & Whitney has been a critical part of our business community for many years, and we look forward to a long relationship, working together to support their mission.”

The project will play a significant role in rapidly delivering the F135 engine core upgrade to the F-35 fleet, “which is critical to ensuring all the services have the capabilities they need to fight an advancing threat starting in 2028,” said Congressman Tom Cole.

Part of a global sustainment network, the Oklahoma City site works with other sites in Australia, Japan, Netherlands and Norway. U.S. locations including Marine Corp Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina, Naval Air Station Jacksonville and West Palm Beach in Florida also coordinate with the facility.

Pratt & Whitney’s Oklahoma City F135 Maintenance Center, activated in 2014, performs most of the fighter engine’s maintenance, recently producing 61% of the entire sustainment network’s total power module output.