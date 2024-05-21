PPG Selects Loudon County, TN, For Newest Facility, Bringing 129 Jobs

The Pittsburgh-based paint and coatings company will invest $225 million into a new facility in eastern Tennessee.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter and PPG officials announced today the company has selected Loudon as the location of its newest paint and coatings manufacturing facility.

PPG will invest a total of $225 million and create 129 new jobs in Loudon County through the project.

“PPG shares in our commitment to innovation, and we are proud to have this household name in Tennessee. Our skilled workforce is ready to support the Loudon operations, and we look forward to seeing the economic prosperity these jobs and this $225 million investment will bring to Loudon County,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter

The Loudon plant will be PPG’s first new U.S. manufacturing facility in the last 15 years and is part of the company’s greater investment to expand and innovate advanced manufacturing in North America. Upon completion, the Tennessee operations will be more than 250,000 square feet in size with dedicated space for warehousing as well as paint and coatings production.

“As the automotive industry continues to transform, we’re excited to expand our manufacturing capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our automotive customers. The strategic location of PPG’s new facility in Tennessee also creates a more efficient and effective supply chain with close proximity to many automotive manufacturing facilities, which will further enhance the service experience for our customers,” stated Alisha Bellezza, Senior Vice President, Automotive Coatings, PPG.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, PPG develops, manufactures and distributes its paints, coatings and specialty materials worldwide. Today, the company operates across more than 70 countries and reported net sales of more than $18 billion in 2023.

Since 2020, TNECD has supported more than 50 economic development projects in the East Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 9,700 job commitments and $2.9 billion in capital investment.

“TVA and Loudon Utilities congratulates PPG on its decision to expand operations opportunities in Loudon. Helping to support companies that are committed to creating jobs and investing in the region is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with Loudon County, City of Loudon, Loudon County Economic Development Agency and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to further that mission, and we celebrate this announcement together,” said John Bradley, TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development