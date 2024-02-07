Port Of Gulfport Gains First Cold-Storage Investment Since Hurricane Katrina

CORE X GULFPORT will invest more than $73 million to establish cold-storage operations at the Port of Gulfport.

A leader in the global supply chain and cold storage industry will invest more than $73 million to establish cold-storage operations at the Port of Gulfport — the first of its kind since Hurricane Katrina.

Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) Executive Director Bill Cork said CORE X GULFPORT’s investment shows the advantages of conducting business in Mississippi, notably its direct access to the Gulf of Mexico.

Port of Gulfport
“The deep-water port enables the quick delivery of goods to international markets, and CORE X GULFPORT is the latest to join a growing list of companies seeking to optimize operations and stay ahead of shifts in the global supply chain,” Cork said.

CORE X GULFPORT, a subsidiary of CORE X Partners, expects the project to create 73 jobs in Mississippi, according to MDA, and will operate from a 150,000-square-foot facility positioned 2 miles from the port’s main entrance.

Mississippi State Port Authority CEO & Executive Director Jon Nass said the CORE X GULFPORT’s addition offers “great synergy” for the Port’s plan to create more high-paying jobs on the coast.

“This not only brings elevated economic growth to the region but also supplements the port with a tremendous asset that enhances our ability to attract business locally and internationally while building on our strength as a perishable cargo port,” Nass said.

The company plans to break ground by the end of 2024 and employ 48 people in its first year.

