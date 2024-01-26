Listen Now: Talking Texas With Aaron Demerson, TxEDC President & CEO

Aaron Demerson discusses collaboration between workforce, education, and economic development — along with myriad resources that companies from all industries have access to when doing business in the Lone Star State.

Taking the helm in Fall 2023, Aaron Demerson, President & CEO of Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC), delves into his vision to continue to grow the state’s success.

The state is the eighth largest economy in the world, with a $2.4 trillion GDP. With two decades of experience supporting the growth of business in Texas, Demerson is focused on the future. He previously served as the Commissioner Representing Employers for the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), appointed by Governor Greg Abbott. There he was an advocate for employers and small businesses. He also led efforts as the Director of the Office of Employer Initiatives at TWC.

With its 15.1 million strong workforce as one driving force, Texas is firing on all cylinders as a desirable location for new and existing companies.

In this podcast, Business Facilities Editorial Director Anne Cosgrove talks with Demerson about the value of collaboration between workforce, education, and economic development — along with myriad resources that companies from all industries have access to when doing business in the Lone Star State. And in a state this large partnerships at every level, and from metro to rural, help to make the difference. The results led Texas to be named Business Facilities‘ 2023 State of the Year.

