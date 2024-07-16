Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) will invest $600 million over the next two years through one of its U.S. affiliates to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Aurora, CO. The facility is expected to create 500 direct jobs with ongoing annual economic impact of $550 million for the state of Colorado. It will produce Swedish Match ZYN nicotine pouches to help meet the growing global demand from legal-age consumers for smoke-free products. PMI is based in Stamford, CT.

“PMI and its U.S. affiliates are accelerating their mission to move adults who smoke away from cigarettes in the U.S. by investing in new U.S. manufacturing capacity to meet the increasing demand for nicotine options that are scientifically substantiated as better alternatives,” said PMI Americas President and U.S. CEO Stacey Kennedy. “We believe Colorado is likeminded in its commitment to innovation, economic opportunity and public health, and we’re eager to work with the state and its talented workforce as we expand our U.S. manufacturing presence.”

PMI’s U.S. affiliate plans to break ground on the new facility later this year and to begin preliminary operations by the end of 2025 with regular production starting in 2026. The construction phase of the project is expected to create nearly 5,000 jobs related to the building of the facility with nearly $1 billion in economic impact.¹ Career opportunities at the new facility will cover a wide range of skill levels including positions such as engineers, production staff, technicians and quality control, with an anticipated average annual salary of around $90,000.

In a previously announced project, Swedish Match North America is currently working to increase ZYN oral nicotine pouch production at its Owensboro, KY facility. Ongoing investments in both Owensboro and Aurora are designed to provide sufficient capacity in the near and mid-term for the current adoption growth rate of ZYN with U.S. adult nicotine consumers, as well as capacity for exports.

PMI first entered the U.S. market following its acquisition of Swedish Match in late 2022. Swedish Match’s ZYN oral nicotine pouches have been on the market in the U.S. for more than a decade and are designed as a better option for legal-age consumers who smoke and wish to continue using nicotine.

Since 2008, PMI has invested $12.5 billion globally to develop, scientifically substantiate, and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for legal-age nicotine consumers. PMI’s U.S. affiliates operate smoke-free product manufacturing facilities including the Swedish Match North America Owensboro, KY plant that makes ZYN nicotine pouches and a facility in Wilson, NC that produces HEETS, the consumable for the IQOS heated tobacco device. Swedish Match North America has a regional office in Richmond, VA.

¹ Estimates provided from economic impact analysis study conducted by EConsult Solutions, a Philadelphia-based economics consulting firm.