Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Home / Site Selection Factors / Capital Investment / Philip Morris Expands Production Of Smoke-Free ZYN In Kentucky

Philip Morris Expands Production Of Smoke-Free ZYN In Kentucky

The $232 million investment news follows a July announcement that the company will also open a nicotine pouch plant in Colorado.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) will invest $232 million through one of its Swedish Match affiliates to expand production capacity of its manufacturing facility in Owensboro, Kentucky. The expansion is expected to create an additional 450 direct jobs with an ongoing annual economic impact of $277 million and an additional 410 indirect jobs* for the commonwealth of Kentucky. The facility produces ZYN nicotine pouches to help meet the growing demand from legal-age consumers switching from cigarettes or other traditional tobacco products.

“Philip Morris International’s Swedish Match affiliate has been an important partner and job creator in this region for many years, and I’m excited to see this incredible new investment and the 450 great job opportunities it is creating for families in Owensboro and the surrounding region,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “Our economy continues to set records, and today’s announcement shows we’re bringing jobs to our people instead making our people move to the jobs. I want to thank and congratulate company leadership for doubling down here in the commonwealth and look forward to many more years of prosperity.”

“Smoking cigarettes is the most harmful way to consume nicotine. We are accelerating our mission toward a smoke-free future, working with our U.S. affiliates to move adults away from cigarettes and other traditional tobacco products by providing better alternatives,” said Stacey Kennedy, CEO of PMI’s U.S. business. “This investment in U.S. manufacturing capacity will increase the Kentucky plant’s workforce by about 40 percent, providing good-paying jobs and helping to meet the increasing demand for smoke-free products.”

Philip Morris
Philip Morris International’s Swedish Match affiliate is adding 450 jobs at its Owensboro facility to expand capacity to help meet increasing demand for smoke-free products. (Photo: Business Wire)

Construction of the expanded facility is underway — including the addition of more production space — with progressive production increases expected during the project. Completion is targeted by the second quarter of 2025. The construction phase of the project alone is expected to create nearly 2,800 jobs with about $414 million in economic impact.* Career opportunities at the facility will cover a range of skill levels including positions such as engineers, production staff, technicians and quality control.

In addition to facility expansion and ongoing optimization of processes to increase capacity progressively over the coming quarters, the Kentucky facility will move from a 24-hour, five-days-per-week schedule to a 24-hour, seven-days-per-week schedule to boost production starting in the fourth quarter of this year. The Swedish Match Owensboro facility currently has about 1,100 employees. The ongoing expansion of the facility in Kentucky is expected to provide around 900 million cans of capacity for 2025.

In July, PMI announced an investment of $600 million over the next two years through its U.S. affiliate to open a nicotine pouch manufacturing facility in Aurora, Colorado. The Aurora facility and Owensboro expansion together are designed to provide capacity needed in the near- and mid-term to meet the current growth rate of ZYN with U.S. legal-age nicotine consumers.

Claude Bacon, President/CEO of Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., recognized the company’s decades of success in the community: “Congratulations to Swedish Match on this major expansion in Owensboro and Daviess County. For over 50 years, Swedish Match has been a significant contributor to the economic impact of Greater Owensboro. An expansion of this magnitude creates additional high-quality and high-paying jobs, positively impacting families in our community. Greater Owensboro is in fact greater because of incredible companies like Swedish Match.”

Philip Morris produces ZYN nicotine patches at its Kentucky plant. (Photo: Business Wire)

PMI first entered the U.S. market following its subsidiary’s acquisition of Swedish Match AB in late 2022. Swedish Match’s ZYN oral nicotine pouches have been on the market in the U.S. for more than a decade and are designed as a better option for legal-age consumers who smoke or use other traditional tobacco products and wish to continue using nicotine.

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, PMI and its U.S. affiliates have more than 2,300 employees. Since 2008, PMI has invested $12.5 billion globally to develop, scientifically substantiate, and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for legal-age nicotine consumers. PMI’s U.S. affiliates operate smoke-free product manufacturing facilities including the Swedish Match North America Owensboro plant that makes ZYN nicotine pouches and a facility in Wilson, North Carolina, that produces HEETS, the consumable for the IQOS heated tobacco device. Swedish Match North America has a regional office in Richmond, Virginia.

*Estimates provided from economic impact analysis study conducted by EConsult Solutions, a Philadelphia-based economics consulting firm.

Check out all the latest news related to Kentucky economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.
Sponsored Content

Aurora, Capital Investment, colorado, connecticut, corporate expansion, Expansion, Governor Beshear, Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation, kentucky, Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, north carolina, Owensboro, Phlip Morris, Richmond, Smoke-Free, Stamford, Virginia, Wilson, ZYN

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Gadsden, Alabama

Gadsden, Alabama: The Talent Is Still Here

The fastest growing economy in the country is right here in the Southeast—and Gadsden, Alabama is centrally located for success.

Listen Now – South Carolina Embraces The Future: A Talk With Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III

From launch to legacy, companies find opportunity for growth and profitability in South Carolina. Hear success stories, and what the future holds for the next generation of business.

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Previous

Looking Forward In Louisiana

Next

Paul Mueller Company To Invest $22M Into Missouri Expansion

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly