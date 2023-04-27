Pharmavite Breaks Ground On $200M Ohio Manufacturing Facility

Pharmavite LLC has broken ground on a new 225,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in New Albany, Ohio. The new facility, which will create 225 new jobs within the Columbus Region, will support the growth of Pharmavite’s national vitamin and supplement portfolio, including its Nature Made® and MegaFood® brands.

“The new facility that we’re breaking ground on today will enable Pharmavite to continue its growth and better serve consumers, who are more invested in their health and wellness than ever before,” said Pharmavite CEO Jeff Boutelle. “Gummies continue to be one of the fastest growing vitamin and supplement forms within the industry, and this facility will produce gummies and be the site of Pharmavite’s Gummy Innovation Center of Excellence.”

This is Pharmavite’s fourth production facility and second investment outside of the Southern California-based company’s home state, following its expansion with a new facility in Opelika, Alabama, which has grown to full capacity since opening in 2013. Pharmavite’s Nature Made®, Nature Made® Wellblends, EQUELLE®, MegaFood®, Nurish by Nature Made®, and Uqora brands will be manufactured at its new Ohio facility.