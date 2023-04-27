Pharmavite Breaks Ground On $200M Ohio Manufacturing Facility

Pharmavite LLC has broken ground on a new 225,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in New Albany, Ohio. The new facility, which will create 225 new jobs within the Columbus Region, will support the growth of Pharmavite’s national vitamin and supplement portfolio, including its Nature Made® and MegaFood® brands.
“The new facility that we’re breaking ground on today will enable Pharmavite to continue its growth and better serve consumers, who are more invested in their health and wellness than ever before,” said Pharmavite CEO Jeff Boutelle. “Gummies continue to be one of the fastest growing vitamin and supplement forms within the industry, and this facility will produce gummies and be the site of Pharmavite’s Gummy Innovation Center of Excellence.”
This is Pharmavite’s fourth production facility and second investment outside of the Southern California-based company’s home state, following its expansion with a new facility in Opelika, Alabama, which has grown to full capacity since opening in 2013. Pharmavite’s Nature Made®, Nature Made® Wellblends, EQUELLE®, MegaFood®, Nurish by Nature Made®, and Uqora brands will be manufactured at its new Ohio facility.
The company will invest more than $200 million into the initial construction of the new facility, machinery and equipment, and anticipates production to begin by the end of 2024.
“Pharmavite is proud to join the Columbus and New Albany communities, whose strengths and values align with Pharmavite’s focus on wellness and nutrition,” said Pharmavite VP of Operations Kara Roeder. “We’ll be joining the area’s emerging science, innovation, and technology hub, thanks largely in part to the support of our public sector partners at the City of New Albany and JobsOhio, and we’re thrilled to already have the opportunity to give back to the community through partnerships with local non-profits like Pelotonia and Healthy New Albany.”
As part of its commitment to the community, Pharmavite announced its first local charitable donation to Pelotonia, which began in 2008 as a two-day bike race and has grown into a major charitable organization raising funds for cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center. Pharmavite is supporting Pelotonia with a two-year commitment at the Notable Funding Partner level and is also a sponsor of the Pelotonia Volunteer program. Additionally, Pharmavite will be sponsoring Healthy New Albany as a Supporting Partner for its 19th annual Walking Classic this year.