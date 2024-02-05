Pharmacy, Automotive Industries Eye Expansions Across Canada

Shoppers Drug Mart plans to add 44 clinics in 2024, while AISIN Corp. expects to add 135,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space.

The pharmacy and automotive industries are seeing expansions across the Canadian provinces.

Shoppers Drug Mart will expand its pharmacy care clinic network across Alberta, Canada.

The company plans to open 44 locations in 2024 as part of an “overall minimum capital investment of $77 million in the province since 2022,” according to Invest Alberta.

“This innovative model of care showcases the growth prospects available within Alberta’s healthcare sector,” said Invest Alberta CEO Rick Christiaanse. “We look forward to supporting future opportunities for Shoppers to continue bringing meaningful changes to the province.”

New locations include Okotoks, Sherwood Park, Calgary, Edmonton, Stony Plain and Spruce Grove. The additional sites will bring the total number of clinics in the province to 103.

Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange said she was excited to about Shoppers Drug Mart opening more clinics in Alberta.

“These innovative clinics build upon pharmacists’ broad scope of practice and the convenience and accessibility of community pharmacies,” LaGrange said. “They also complement the government’s efforts to refocus the health system and help ensure accessible primary care for all Albertans.”

The first Shoppers pharmacy care clinic opened in June 2022 in Lethbridge.

AISIN Corp. Plans To Double Size Of Stratford, ON Plant

AISIN Corp., a Tier One global automotive supplier, plans to double the size of its plant in Stratford, Ontario, Canada.

AISIN Canada, Inc. (ACI) President Wayne Robert said the expansion will include 135,000 square feet of new manufacturing and office space.

“Business is good, but we’ve outgrown our current home,” Robert said. “Fortunately, our plant is in an area that permits and promotes growth, enabling ACI to stay in its current location on Wright Boulevard. The City of Stratford and its people are important to us. We’re here to stay.”

Established in 2007, ACI manufactures sunroofs, doorframes, power back doors, moldings, and seating components.

The expansion, according to Robert, will help increase manufacturing of panoramic sunroofs. Construction is expected to begin in March and be completed next April.

AISIN has had a presence in North America since 1987 and has invested more than $3.5 billion across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.