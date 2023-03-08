Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Picks SE Tennessee For New Plant

Formulated Solutions Cleveland, LLC will invest $43.6 million to establish manufacturing operations in Southeast Tennessee. Formulated Solutions will create 524 new jobs in Bradley County following its recent acquisition of the 455,000-square-foot former Beiersdorf facility in Cleveland, TN. The company plans to hire 380 new staff members and extend job offers to the substantial majority of the former Beiersdorf employees.

The expansion to Tennessee will allow Formulated Solutions to better meet its growing customer demand, while also broadening the company’s pharmaceutical production.

“I have been humbled by the overwhelmingly positive reception the Formulated Solutions team has received from both Bradley County and the great state of Tennessee,” said Victor Swint, president and CEO, Formulated Solutions Cleveland, LLC. “When scouting for a location to invest and expand our pharmaceutical production facilities, Cleveland, Tennessee, was a very attractive choice. With a long history of local pharmaceutical production and an abundance of well-trained, reliable workforce talent, we are excited to join the thriving local community and contribute to the area’s manufacturing legacy.”

Florida-based Formulated Solutions develops and manufactures aerosols and barrier pressurized packs, tubes, liquids and semi-solids, including over the counter (OTC) medical device and branded prescription drugs. Once operational, the Cleveland facility will serve as the company’s second commercial production site and first production location outside of Florida.

“Tennessee’s skilled workforce, thriving economy and central location make our state the ideal location for companies to succeed,” commented Governor Bill Lee. “I thank Formulated Solutions for its significant investment and job creation for Tennesseans across Bradley County.”