P harmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company is investing a total of $1.8 billion to expand in Ireland. The company will invest $1 billion to expand its Limerick manufacturing site to increase production of biologic active ingredients for the its portfolio of treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. The company also recently unveiled a new $800 million facility expansion in Kinsale, which began making medicines last year to meet demand for Lilly’s diabetes and obesity treatments. Lilly has been operating in Ireland for four decades, and the company currently employs over 3,500 people across three sites and a commercial team around the country.

Dave Ricks, Chair/CEO, Eli Lilly and Company (Photo: IDA Ireland)

“These investments will boost the production of some of our medicines, helping millions of people with diabetes, obesity and Alzheimer’s disease live the healthiest lives possible,” said Edgardo Hernandez, executive vice president and president of Lilly Manufacturing Operations. “We won’t stop there – these state-of-the-art facilities will also be equipped to support our promising pipeline molecules of the future.”

“These state-of-the-art facilities will contribute to the treatment of diseases affecting millions of people across the world. They will also create hundreds of new jobs, directly and indirectly, adding to the thousands already employed in Ireland by Lilly,” said Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Peter Burke TD. “Eli Lilly and Company has made a huge commitment to Ireland for almost half a century and these announcements today further solidify their confidence in Ireland as a global leader in the Biopharma sector. Thanks to the Lilly team for their continued investment in Ireland, which is greatly valued by the Irish Government, and I look forward to future collaboration over the next half a century, alongside our IDA colleagues.”

The new Limerick operations will produce the biologic active ingredients for the company’s Alzheimer’s disease portfolio and other biologic medicines. This project will bring Lilly’s total Limerick investment to $2 billion, doubling the investment the company announced in March of 2023. As part of this expansion, Lilly will create 150 jobs for highly skilled workers in Limerick, for a total of 450 employees. Lilly initially announced the Limerick site in 2022 and broke ground in March 2023. Production of biologic active ingredients for Lilly medicines is on track to start in 2026.

“Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating diagnosis for both the patient and for their loved ones, along with having a huge burden on society,” said Anne E. White, executive vice president and president of Lilly Neuroscience. “The treatments we plan to make here in Limerick offer the potential to be able to slow the progression of early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease and make life better for millions of people around the world.”

Meanwhile in Kinsale, Lilly’s expanded facility is pivotal to maintaining the safe and reliable supply of the company’s diabetes and obesity medications. The manufacturing site expansion marked the completion of the state-of-the-art project to help meet the demand for current and future treatments. The site employs a digital-first process that integrates continuous manufacturing technology to create a new manufacturing platform for creating complex peptides. The facility was recently recognized as the winner of the Innovation category in the prestigious “Facility of the Year” awards program run by the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineers.

The “announcement in Limerick effectively doubles down on Eli Lilly and Company’s 2022 announcement to build a new manufacturing facility in Raheen. Meanwhile the official opening of the $800 million expansion of its manufacturing site in Kinsale enhances the campus’ capabilities to create complex peptides,” said IDA Ireland CEO Michael Lohan. “Since establishing in Ireland in 1978, Lilly’s operations here have been producing key healthcare products that have supported the fight against several of the world’s most serious illness. I wish to assure Lilly of IDA Ireland’s continued partnership and wish them every success with the far-reaching outcomes of the investments unveiled today.”

Cybersecurity Companies Grow In Ireland

Six of the top 10 global cybersecurity companies currently have a base of operations in Ireland, and the sector employs 7,000 people across the country, according to IDA Ireland. Cybersecurity companies with operations in Ireland include Check Point, CrowdStrike, Eset, Fortinet, Mandiant, McAfee, Symantec (now part of Broadcom), Trellix and Trend Micro; other mainstream technology businesses have cybersecurity functions in Ireland, including AWS, Microsoft, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. In September, two companies — Proofpoint and UKG — announced cybersecurity-related investment projects in Ireland.

UKG, a provider of human resources, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions, is the world’s largest U.S.-based private software company. (Photo: IDA Ireland)

In Kilkenny, UKG will establish its newest Global Operations Hub. Working with IDA Ireland,, UKG plans to create approximately 200 jobs in Ireland, with a focus on cybersecurity along with customer success, R&D, and professional services.

“We’re on a mission to give every organization the opportunity to become a great place to work through technology built for all, and Kilkenny’s vibrant technology community will provide key talent to help us achieve this goal,” said Hugo Sarrazin, president, chief product and technology officer at UKG. “With more than 80,000 customers located around the world, our Irish team joins a robust security and network operations group that plays a vital role in safeguarding our solutions.”

Located in southeastern Ireland, Kilkenny is a thriving technology hub that specializes in cybersecurity and has a strong mix of innovative startups and global technology providers. UKG has operated in Kilkenny since the 2023 acquisition of multi-country payroll technology provider Immedis, which resulted in the launch of the UKG One View™ solution.

‘’I am delighted to join with UKG today to welcome the launch of their newest Global Operations Hub in Kilkenny,” said An Taoiseach Simon Harris. “This announcement will see the creation of 200 new jobs, adding to Kilkenny’s growing success as a home to leading technology companies. Today’s announcement is also a testament to the considerable talent and skills we have available in Ireland. I look forward to seeing the benefits UKG’s investment will bring to Kilkenny and the wider South East Region in the years ahead.’’

“With an incredible company culture and a commitment to transforming work for millions of people, UKG is a sought-after employer all over the world,” said Richard Limpkin, Immedis co-founder and group vice president of multi-country payroll solutions at UKG. “In just a year, we’ve raised the bar for technology providers in Ireland and are proud to partner with the Irish government to anchor Kilkenny’s thriving technology sector for years to come.”

Meanwhile in Cork, Proofpoint, Inc. is expanding its global presence with a new office. The new location will serve as California-based Proofpoint’s international hub, creating more than 250 jobs in the next two years – with plans for ongoing, active recruitment and continued investment in the region.

Sunnyvale, CA-based Proofpoint, Inc. helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. (Photo: IDA Ireland)

“Proofpoint is committed to delivering world-class technology through relentless innovation, continuously evolving our human-centric solutions to address some of today’s most challenging business security needs. We invest more than 20% of our revenue back into research and development – among the highest rates in the industry – to stay ahead of attackers’ evolving tactics,” said Rémi Thomas, Chief Financial Officer, Proofpoint. “Our expansion into Ireland is critical to our international growth, solidifying our ability to protect European organizations and our commitment to delivering innovative technology that addresses our customers’ needs.”

Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. The Cork city center hub will initially house key functions for the business, including engineering, R&D, customer support, finance, and marketing.

“Keeping ahead of today’s threat landscape and accelerating our position as a trusted cybersecurity partner for the world’s leading organizations requires exceptional people. We are excited to be able to tap into Ireland’s strong technology ecosystem, with its broad cybersecurity talent base,” said Kim Sullivan, Chief People Officer at Proofpoint. “Our new Cork office will house a dynamic and diverse group of teams, working on challenging and meaningful projects, helping us to make an ongoing impact on such a vital and evolving industry.”

“We warmly welcome Proofpoint’s decision to establish their new international hub in Cork. This expansion is a testament to Ireland’s attractive business environment and our commitment to fostering innovation and growth in the cybersecurity sector,” said Minister Burke. “The creation of over 250 jobs in the coming years is a significant boost for the region and highlights our ongoing efforts to support enterprise development and employment opportunities across the country. We look forward to seeing Proofpoint thrive and contribute to Ireland’s dynamic tech ecosystem.”

Cara Partners Invests $142M In Modernization, Expansion

Also in Cork, Cara Partners will invest over $142 million to modernize and expand its Little Island facility. The project is expected to create 60 new highly skilled jobs over the next four years. A member of the Germany-based Schwabe Group, Cara Partners has produced plant-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) at the Little Island facility since 1978.

“Cara Partners has been part of the Schwabe Group for over 40 years and is an expert in the extraction of API from natural herbal material, following this investment Cara Partners will be the global center of excellence within the Schwabe Group and worldwide,” said Dr. Frank Waimer, Chief Operations Officer, Schwabe Group.

Cara Partners has been producing plant-based APIs in Little Island, Cork since 1978. (Photo: IDA Ireland)

Cara Partners’ expansion project will result in the development of processes to produce 15 additional API products at the Little Island facility. The company will also make a significant investment in modernizing and increasing the volume of the production of the existing EGb 761 API product.

“This investment in Cara Partners will secure the future of the site for the next decades and will provide great job opportunities for the people of Cork and nationally,” commented Stephen Kenny, Cara Partners General Manager. “From the inception, Schwab a family owned and run business working with Cara Partners have developed an excellent culture in Cork, both in terms of the technical ability of the staff and a very innovative fulfilling environment. We in Cara Partners look forward to implementing this exciting group strategic investment plan over the coming years.”

“I am very pleased to hear the announcement by Cara Partners of this significant expansion investment which I am sure will be successful,” said Minister Burke. “Along with the creation of 60 new highly skilled roles, it further affirms Ireland as a leading choice for the pharmaceutical industry. Regional investments such as this are most welcome and remain a priority for both Government and IDA Ireland.”