Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » USA - Southeast » Tennessee

Pharma And Steel Fabrication Companies Invest $11.5M In Tennessee

Harrow is expanding its Nashville headquarters, while O'Neal Manufacturing Services will open its first facility in the state in Kingsport.

Harrow is expanding its corporate headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. One of the leading U.S. eye care pharmaceutical companies, Harrow will invest nearly $3 million and create 147 new jobs as part of the project, increasing its current headcount in Tennessee by nearly 70%.

“Investing in Nashville has proven to be an exceptional decision for our company, my family, and the extended Harrow Family. Nashville’s advantageous location, beneficial tax environment, dynamic culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, dedication to personal freedoms, and its warm, community-spirited residents, establish it as the ultimate destination for business in America,” said Mark L. Baum, Chief Executive Officer, Harrow, Inc. “With a shiny new airport, world-class universities, affordable housing and low property taxes, the energy and spirit of our city-center, and so much more, it’s the ideal place for attracting elite talent and realizing one’s entrepreneurial ambitions. Harrow’s Nashville expansion will not only improve our service to eye care professionals throughout North America but also solidifies our dedication to the community that we are honored and thankful to call our home. For both Harrow and Nashville, the future has never been brighter.”

Tennessee
Harrow will invest $3 million into corporate headquarters expansion in Nashville, TN, creating 147 jobs. (Photo: Harrow Inc)

“Harrow’s decision to expand its pharmaceutical operations right here in Nashville is a testament to the city’s business-friendly climate, low taxes and central location. Nashville has the potential to become the epicenter for healthcare in the U.S., and we are one step closer thanks to this company’s continued investment,” said Tennessee Department Of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter.

Harrow was originally founded in 2012 in San Diego, California. In 2019, the company relocated its corporate headquarters to Nashville, Tennessee. Since 2019, Harrow has continued to invest in Nashville by building a state-of-the-art analytical chemistry lab, expanding its sales and marketing organization, and hiring for other critical business operations. The company also recently expanded its total leased square footage in Nashville to approximately 30,000 square feet.

O’Neal Manufacturing Services To Invest $8.5 Million Into Kingsport Facility, Creating 29 Jobs


O’Neal Manufacturing Services is locating its first Tennessee facility in Kingsport. Through the project, OMS will invest $8.5 million and create 29 new jobs to support medium- to heavy-gauge steel fabrication including steel plate burning, machining, shot blasting and flattening.

OMS provides quality carbon steel and aluminum parts for customers that manufacture equipment for construction, agriculture, material handling, transportation and other industries. The company is a subsidiary of O’Neal Industries in Birmingham, Alabama, which is the nation’s largest family-owned network of metal service centers and component and tube manufacturing businesses.

“We are excited to be opening our first location in the beautiful state of Tennessee. The state and local agencies were incredibly supportive, and their involvement and assistance were instrumental in choosing Tennessee for this expansion,” said Kent Brown, President and CEO, O’Neal Manufacturing Services.

Tennessee
O’Neal Manufacturing Services is opening their new facility to Kingsport, TN, investing $8.5 million and creating 29 jobs. (Photo: O’Neal Manufacturing Services)

“Tennessee continues to be a hub for business, thanks to our quality of life and exceptional workforce. We are proud to have nationally recognized brands like O’Neal Manufacturing Services investing in the Volunteer State and look forward to seeing the positive impact this investment will bring to Northeast Tennessee for years to come,” said Governor Bill Lee.

“With easy access to two-year, four-year and trade institutions, Northeast Tennessee is the ideal location to support O’Neal Manufacturing Services’ new facility and has the potential to supply the company with a ready and skilled workforce. We welcome O’Neal Manufacturing Services to Tennessee and thank all our partners for working together to bring this project to fruition in Kingsport,” said TNECD Commissioner McWhorter.

“It is my honor to join Gov. Lee and Commissioner McWhorter in welcoming O’Neal Manufacturing Services to Kingsport where they will invest $8.5 million and create 29 high-paying jobs for our citizens. For more than 100 years, this company has been synonymous with the highest quality metal components for a wide range of industries. Our great labor force supported by the very best workforce development and education partners, pro-business city and county governments, and the seamless work of our city’s economic development department, NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership, and TNECD’s Northeast Tennessee office have brought an outstanding corporate citizen to the Model City,” said Kingsport Mayor Paul Montgomery.

Check out all the latest news related to Tennessee economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Capital Investment, Corporate Headquarters, Economic Development, Featured, Industries, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Site Selection Factors, Tennessee, USA - Southeast

autoinjector manufacturing, Corporate Headquarters, Harrow, Kingsport, Nashville, O’Neal Manufacturing Services, pharmaceutical, Single Location, steel fabrication, tennessee

Sponsored Content

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Mayo Clinic Business Development and Destination Medical Center Perspective

Hear from leaders at the Destination Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Business Development in Rochester about why they feel Minnesota is filled with opportunities for founders and why investors should consider the power of startups in Minnesota.

Innovation Tower is leading the evolution of the office environment to attract, inspire and retain top talent... San Antonio, Texas.

Innovation Tower: Where America’s Future Rises – San Antonio, Texas

Innovation Tower is leading the evolution of the office environment to attract, inspire and retain top talent.

Progress Labs at Center 85 in Frederick, Maryland is a five-building approximately 700,000 square foot development. Available for sale or lease. Permit ready.

Property Spotlight: Progress Labs at Center 85 – Frederick, Maryland

Progress Labs at Center 85 in Frederick, Maryland is a five-building approximately 700,000 square foot development. Available for sale or lease, and a Build-to-Suit Opportunity. Permit ready.

Previous

J&J To Invest $2B In North Carolina Biologics Project

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly