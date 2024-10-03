Harrow is expanding its corporate headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. One of the leading U.S. eye care pharmaceutical companies, Harrow will invest nearly $3 million and create 147 new jobs as part of the project, increasing its current headcount in Tennessee by nearly 70%.

“Investing in Nashville has proven to be an exceptional decision for our company, my family, and the extended Harrow Family. Nashville’s advantageous location, beneficial tax environment, dynamic culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, dedication to personal freedoms, and its warm, community-spirited residents, establish it as the ultimate destination for business in America,” said Mark L. Baum, Chief Executive Officer, Harrow, Inc. “With a shiny new airport, world-class universities, affordable housing and low property taxes, the energy and spirit of our city-center, and so much more, it’s the ideal place for attracting elite talent and realizing one’s entrepreneurial ambitions. Harrow’s Nashville expansion will not only improve our service to eye care professionals throughout North America but also solidifies our dedication to the community that we are honored and thankful to call our home. For both Harrow and Nashville, the future has never been brighter.”

Harrow will invest $3 million into corporate headquarters expansion in Nashville, TN, creating 147 jobs. (Photo: Harrow Inc)

“Harrow’s decision to expand its pharmaceutical operations right here in Nashville is a testament to the city’s business-friendly climate, low taxes and central location. Nashville has the potential to become the epicenter for healthcare in the U.S., and we are one step closer thanks to this company’s continued investment,” said Tennessee Department Of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter.

Harrow was originally founded in 2012 in San Diego, California. In 2019, the company relocated its corporate headquarters to Nashville, Tennessee. Since 2019, Harrow has continued to invest in Nashville by building a state-of-the-art analytical chemistry lab, expanding its sales and marketing organization, and hiring for other critical business operations. The company also recently expanded its total leased square footage in Nashville to approximately 30,000 square feet.

O’Neal Manufacturing Services To Invest $8.5 Million Into Kingsport Facility, Creating 29 Jobs



O’Neal Manufacturing Services is locating its first Tennessee facility in Kingsport. Through the project, OMS will invest $8.5 million and create 29 new jobs to support medium- to heavy-gauge steel fabrication including steel plate burning, machining, shot blasting and flattening.

OMS provides quality carbon steel and aluminum parts for customers that manufacture equipment for construction, agriculture, material handling, transportation and other industries. The company is a subsidiary of O’Neal Industries in Birmingham, Alabama, which is the nation’s largest family-owned network of metal service centers and component and tube manufacturing businesses.

“We are excited to be opening our first location in the beautiful state of Tennessee. The state and local agencies were incredibly supportive, and their involvement and assistance were instrumental in choosing Tennessee for this expansion,” said Kent Brown, President and CEO, O’Neal Manufacturing Services.

O’Neal Manufacturing Services is opening their new facility to Kingsport, TN, investing $8.5 million and creating 29 jobs. (Photo: O’Neal Manufacturing Services)

“Tennessee continues to be a hub for business, thanks to our quality of life and exceptional workforce. We are proud to have nationally recognized brands like O’Neal Manufacturing Services investing in the Volunteer State and look forward to seeing the positive impact this investment will bring to Northeast Tennessee for years to come,” said Governor Bill Lee.

“With easy access to two-year, four-year and trade institutions, Northeast Tennessee is the ideal location to support O’Neal Manufacturing Services’ new facility and has the potential to supply the company with a ready and skilled workforce. We welcome O’Neal Manufacturing Services to Tennessee and thank all our partners for working together to bring this project to fruition in Kingsport,” said TNECD Commissioner McWhorter.

“It is my honor to join Gov. Lee and Commissioner McWhorter in welcoming O’Neal Manufacturing Services to Kingsport where they will invest $8.5 million and create 29 high-paying jobs for our citizens. For more than 100 years, this company has been synonymous with the highest quality metal components for a wide range of industries. Our great labor force supported by the very best workforce development and education partners, pro-business city and county governments, and the seamless work of our city’s economic development department, NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership, and TNECD’s Northeast Tennessee office have brought an outstanding corporate citizen to the Model City,” said Kingsport Mayor Paul Montgomery.