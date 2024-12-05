Petainer Manufacturing Invests $10M In Tennessee Expansion

Petainer Manufacturing USA, will expand to a new location in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee. The company will invest $10 million through the expansion, creating 35 new jobs at the Cherry Glen Industrial Park, a Select Tennessee Certified Site in Maury County. Upon completion, the project will more than double Petainer’s headcount statewide. Petainer Manufacturing USA, Inc. has been established in the state since 2022, aiming to expand its portfolio, which includes water cooler bottles, kegs, wine bottles, and preforms for on-site blowing.

“Our investment in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee, underscores Petainer’s commitment to supporting sustainable growth in the Americas. This strategic location allows us to better serve our customers, expand our portfolio, and continue delivering innovative, eco-friendly packaging solutions that reduce environmental impact while driving economic development in the region,” said Chris McEwan, President of Petainer Americas.

“What happens in rural Tennessee matters to all Tennesseans, and I thank Petainer for choosing to invest in the Volunteer State. Petainer’s commitment to creating new jobs for the highly skilled workers in Mt. Pleasant and Maury County will have a significant impact by expanding opportunity for families in the region,” said Governor Bill Lee.

“Petainer could have chosen any one of its global locations to expand; however, this company chose Tennessee, which is a testament to the state’s skilled workforce, strong business climate and the overall quality of life experienced here. I thank this company for its continued commitment to the Volunteer State and look forward to seeing the growth that follows today’s announcement,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter.

With over 35 years of experience in designing and manufacturing cost-efficient products, Petainer offers a wide range of lightweight, sustainable PET packaging solutions to help companies in the Americas, Europe, and Asia grow their business and reduce their carbon footprint.

Since 2020, TNECD has supported 15 economic development projects in Maury County, resulting in more than 3,700 job commitments and nearly $5 billion in capital investment.