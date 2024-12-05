Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » USA - Southeast » Tennessee

Petainer Manufacturing Invests $10M In Tennessee Expansion

The packaging solutions manufacturer will expand to a new location in Mt. Pleasant, creating 35 jobs.

Petainer Manufacturing USA, will expand to a new location in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee. The company will invest $10 million through the expansion, creating 35 new jobs at the Cherry Glen Industrial Park, a Select Tennessee Certified Site in Maury County. Upon completion, the project will more than double Petainer’s headcount statewide. Petainer Manufacturing USA, Inc. has been established in the state since 2022, aiming to expand its portfolio, which includes water cooler bottles, kegs, wine bottles, and preforms for on-site blowing.

“Our investment in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee, underscores Petainer’s commitment to supporting sustainable growth in the Americas. This strategic location allows us to better serve our customers, expand our portfolio, and continue delivering innovative, eco-friendly packaging solutions that reduce environmental impact while driving economic development in the region,” said Chris McEwan, President of Petainer Americas.

“What happens in rural Tennessee matters to all Tennesseans, and I thank Petainer for choosing to invest in the Volunteer State. Petainer’s commitment to creating new jobs for the highly skilled workers in Mt. Pleasant and Maury County will have a significant impact by expanding opportunity for families in the region,” said Governor Bill Lee.

Tennessee
Petainer Manufacturing USA will invest $10 million in a new Tennessee location, creating 35 jobs. (Image: Petainer Manufacturing USA).

“Petainer could have chosen any one of its global locations to expand; however, this company chose Tennessee, which is a testament to the state’s skilled workforce, strong business climate and the overall quality of life experienced here. I thank this company for its continued commitment to the Volunteer State and look forward to seeing the growth that follows today’s announcement,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter.

With over 35 years of experience in designing and manufacturing cost-efficient products, Petainer offers a wide range of lightweight, sustainable PET packaging solutions to help companies in the Americas, Europe, and Asia grow their business and reduce their carbon footprint.

Since 2020, TNECD has supported 15 economic development projects in Maury County, resulting in more than 3,700 job commitments and nearly $5 billion in capital investment.

Check out all the latest news related to Tennessee economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Capital Investment, Economic Development, Featured, Industries, Manufacturing, Site Selection Factors, Tennessee, USA - Southeast

Capital Investment, Maury County, Petainer Manufaturing USA, Single Location, Site Selection, tennessee, Tennessee Department of Community & Economic Development

Sponsored Content
Featured Location

Location Spotlight: Explore Minnesota

With a diverse economy built on industry-leading companies, thriving small businesses, high innovation rates, world-class infrastructure and a skilled, educated, and engaged workforce, there’s room for everyone to thrive.

Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Polar Semiconductor Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Previous

Meta Investing $10B In Louisiana For AI Data Center

Next

Meeting Big Power Demands In North Carolina

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly