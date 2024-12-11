PepsiCo To Invest $62M In Delaware Facility, Creating 77 Jobs

Pepsi Beverages Sales, LLC, will invest $62 million in an upgraded facility in Claymont, Delaware. The new site, located in the same county as the previous Wilmington facility, will retain 216 existing positions and create 77 additional jobs in the state, playing a key role in expanding the entity’s Northeast warehousing capabilities.

Located at 4145 Philadelphia Pike, the facility is part of the redeveloped Claymont Steel Mill property. PepsiCo will complete multi-million-dollar renovations to the leased 359,000-square-foot space and make significant investments in new equipment to enhance regional operations and support growing demand. In addition, the site will serve as a key hub for supporting manufacturing sites across the region.

“PepsiCo Beverage Sales’s decision to increase its operations in Delaware is great news for our state,” said Governor John Carney. “I would like to thank PepsiCo’s leadership for their commitment to grow in the First State.”

Kurt Foreman of Delaware Prosperity Partnership, Brett Sadler of Claymont Renaissance Development Corp., Alison Benton of PepsiCo, Becky Harrington of Delaware Prosperity Partnership and C.J. Bell of the New Castle County Office of Economic Development following the December 9 meeting of the Council on Development Finance. (Photo: Delaware Prosperity Partnership)

PepsiCo, one of the world’s leading food and beverage companies, traces part of its history back to Delaware, where the Pepsi-Cola Company was first incorporated in 1919. A longtime member of the state’s business landscape, the company remains committed to supporting the local workforce. The enhanced facility will support various roles, including warehouse loaders, drivers, merchandisers, sales representatives and managers.

“This is exciting news for New Castle County and the State of Delaware,” said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. “We’re pleased that PepsiCo Beverage Sales has chosen to concentrate its regional operations here and continue its role as a longtime Delaware employer.”

Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) collaborated with PepsiCo to secure the Claymont location and connect the company with state resources. On Monday, the state Council on Development Finance (CDF) approved up to $2,887,000 in grant funding from the Delaware Strategic Fund. These grants, contingent on PepsiCo meeting commitments for job retention, job creation and capital investment, underscore Delaware’s proactive support for businesses investing in the state.

Aircraft Finishing Firm Satys To Invest $1.3M In New Castle

Satys has chosen New Castle as the site for its second United States location. France-based Satys will invest nearly $1.3 million in facility improvements and equipment to establish an aircraft paint facility and training hub in a currently shuttered hangar at Wilmington Airport – ILG that had previously been occupied by Dassault and used in a similar capacity. The facility will serve the business jet market in the eastern United States and Canada.

“Satys is exited to expand our North American footprint in Delaware,” said Satys North America Director Francisco Sanchez. “We deeply appreciate the support from the State of Delaware and the DRBA as we approach the opening of our aircraft painting facility at ILG. We look forward to welcoming Delawareans to the Satys family, as we are actively recruiting for new positions and providing training to join the Satys Team.”



“Delaware will see many benefits with the news that Satys will grow its aircraft finishing operations right here in our state,” said Governor John Carney. “This will create good-paying, skilled jobs for Delawareans and continued economic activity in the First State.”

Kurt Foreman of Delaware Prosperity Partnership, Francisco Sanchez of Satys, Patty McIntyre of Satys, Matt Pearson of Satys, C.J. Bell of the New Castle County Office of Economic Development and Noah Olson of Delaware Prosperity Partnership following the December 9 meeting of the Council on Development Finance. (Photo: Delaware Prosperity Partnership)

Founded in 1986 under the name STTS, Satys is a French and international industrial group active in aircraft painting and sealing and in manufacturing interiors for the air, aerospace and rail sectors. The company employs 2,600 people at 52 sites in 13 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and North America, including a central U.S. site in Oregon, employing a team of managers and “traveling” painters currently assigned to a project in Arkansas and supporting the North America expansion.

Satys plans to create 40 new, full-time jobs in New Castle over the next three years and has expressed interest in potentially hiring former Dassault workers. The jobs will include junior and senior painter positions, managers and quality control personnel, with salaries ranging from $50,000 to more than $90,000.

“Satys is a global leader in aeronautics painting and surface treatment, and the DRBA is pleased to welcome them to Wilmington Airport,” said Delaware River and Bay Authority Executive Director Thomas J. Cook. “As the airport sponsor and manager for nearly 30 years, the Authority has worked hard to create an environment for businesses to take flight here. The sky’s the limit at Wilmington Airport, and we look forward to a successful, long-term relationship with Satys.”

Encompass Elements Invests $3.2M In New Castle Expansion

Encompass Elements has chosen to consolidate and expand operations at a site in New Castle where it has operated for more than 20 years. Encompass Elements manufactures marketing collateral and provides direct mail, product sampling, over-the-counter fulfillment and other services to pharmaceutical, retail, insurance and direct mail clients. For its consolidation and expansion, the company plans to invest $3.2 million in construction fit-out, including site upgrades and installation of new and relocated equipment, at its existing 152,000-square-foot facility at 1500 Johnson Way in New Castle.

“We’re excited about the opportunities that consolidating into Delaware brings to the company,” said Encompass Elements Chief Operations Officer Bill Scannapieco. “This move allows us to take advantage of Delaware’s business-friendly environment, helping to strengthen our operations and support our continued growth.”

“We are excited that Encompass Elements, a longtime Delaware and woman-owned company, will expand here in our state,” said Gov. Carney. “I look forward to seeing Encompass Elements continue to succeed and create good-paying jobs in Delaware.”

Charles A. Madden and Kurt Foreman of Delaware Prosperity Partnership with Bill Scannapieco and Gene Pfeiffer of Encompass Elements following the Council on Development Finance meeting on December 9. (Photo: Delaware Prosperity Partnership)

For Encompass Elements, which President and Chief Executive Officer Mary Fox Donnelly grew from a small screen-printing company, consolidation of operations is a strategic move supporting growth. The company currently manufactures in both locations and often transports products from one to the other. Consolidating into one site will enable it to reduce expenses, streamline processes, enhance capabilities and offer faster turnaround times.

Joining the company’s 21 full-time employees already in New Castle will be 22 full-time employees from Pennsylvania and, over the next few years, 31 new positions. Jobs new to Delaware will include lettershop and print machine operators and managers; customer service representatives; executive, management and administrative professionals; and marketing fulfillment and warehouse associates.



Delaware Prosperity Partnership collaborated with Encompass Elements for several years as the company explored its options. On Monday, DPP supported the company’s request to the state Council on Development Finance for a Jobs Performance Grant of up to $188,000 and a Capital Expenditure Grant of up to $64,100 from the Delaware Strategic Fund. Distribution of these grant monies is dependent on the company meeting commitments as outlined to the CDF, which reviewed and approved Encompass Elements’s request for up to $252,100 in total funding.