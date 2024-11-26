Pennsylvania Launches Permit Fast Track Program

W hen Governor Josh Shapiro signed Executive Order 2024-04 last week in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania became the first state in the nation to create a project-based permitting fast track program for complex and impactful economic development and infrastructure projects. The goal of the Pennsylvania (PA) Permit Fast Track Program is to reduce wait times and improve processes across the commonwealth’s permitting, licensing, and certification processes.

The Executive Order directs the Office of Transformation & Opportunity (OTO) to lead the PA Permit Fast Track Program (Fast Track). OTO will be responsible for developing, managing, and coordinating permitting for complex and impactful economic development and infrastructure projects across government agencies and private partners in order to get project sponsors answers in a timely manner. The office will also work closely with project sponsors and oversee updates to the Fast Track dashboard, a publicly accessible online tool designed to ensure accountability for both state agencies and project sponsors. “When I became Governor, I promised to make state government work efficiently and effectively for Pennsylvanians, breaking down barriers and creating real opportunity for the good people of our Commonwealth,” said Gov. Shapiro. “By streamlining permitting processes and focusing on results, we’re not just creating jobs and driving economic growth — we’re getting stuff done for the people of Pennsylvania and putting points on the board. Gov. Shapiro signs the executive order creating the PA Permit Fast Track Program at Philadelphia’s Bellwether District. (Photos: Pennsylvania DCED / Facebook)

“The PA Permit Fast Track Program is a game-changer that enhances coordination and communication between the project sponsor and state agencies to cut through red tape, streamline critical projects, and give businesses the confidence to invest and create jobs here in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Shapiro continued. “We’re proving that government can move at the speed of business and we’re building a stronger, more competitive Commonwealth where folks want to live, work, and build their future.”

“Governor Shapiro knows that to win the competition to attract and retain companies and jobs, we need a government that moves at the speed of business,”commented OTO Chief Transformation Officer Ben Kirshner. “That’s why he made responsive government a core goal of his economic development strategy. The PA Permit Fast Track program is in line with the Governor’s vision and gives us a new tool to deliver coordination, accountability, and transparency for permitting big, complex projects here in the Commonwealth, increasing Pennsylvania’s competitiveness.”

How The PA Permit Fast Track Program Works

The Fast Track Program identifies key economic development projects and assists with permitting processes by organizing agency meetings, coordinating key parts of the project, and enhancing transparency and accountability through a public-facing online dashboard. By leveraging interagency collaboration and streamlined processes, the program aims to:

Enhance Project Coordination: OTO will oversee the program, working closely with project sponsors to manage timelines, milestones, and agency cooperation.

Eligible projects include key economic development and infrastructure projects aligned with the Governor’s Economic Development Strategy. Create Transparency: Modeled after the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council’s FAST-41 Program, the dashboard tracks the progress of projects, permitting timelines, feedback from project sponsors, and provides accountability for both state agencies and project sponsors.

The Fast Track Program helps project sponsors better understand and meet permitting requirements, reducing costly delays by coordinating meetings across state agencies and getting questions answered efficiently. Every permit submitted through Fast Track is still subject to the same rigorous review as every other application across the Commonwealth.

OTO piloted Fast Track with three key economic development projects. Gov. Shapiro signed the Executive Order while visiting one of those projects — the Bellwether District in Philadelphia. The 1,300-acre logistics and innovation campus on the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery site includes substantial remediation work and is projected to create 19,000 direct permanent jobs.

“Transforming a site of this scale and creating thousands of new jobs requires business, government, labor, and institutions to work together — along with a little imagination and a lot of grit,” said Roberto Perez, CEO, HRP Group, developer for the Bellwether District. “I firmly believe that together, we will show that in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, we can innovate and accomplish big things.”

Two additional projects are underway: Project Hazelnut, Luzerne County: A 1,300-acre transformative technology campus featuring advanced infrastructure with server rooms, power distribution, cooling systems, and network connectivity for maximum redundancy and scalability.

A 1,300-acre transformative technology campus featuring advanced infrastructure with server rooms, power distribution, cooling systems, and network connectivity for maximum redundancy and scalability. Martinsburg Community Digester, Blair County: Located at Metzler Farm, the community-scale anaerobic digester will convert manure from over 10 local dairy farms into biogas for UGI's pipeline. "The Fast Track Program provides businesses with the certainty and predictability they need to make strategic decisions and minimize potential risks," said Chellie Cameron, President & CEO, The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. "When business leaders can rely on accurate forecasting, they can confidently pursue opportunities that create jobs and drive greater economic growth for Pennsylvania and the Greater Philadelphia region."

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia

“Governor Shapiro knows that to create jobs and put the men and women of the Philadelphia building trades to work, we must make Pennsylvania a place where businesses want to invest,” said Ryan Boyer, Business Manager of the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council. “Meaningful permitting reform is long overdue, and Governor Shapiro is making it a reality—building on his track record of moving government at the speed of business and supporting an economy that provides good, family-sustaining jobs here in the Philadelphia region and beyond.”

“Gov. Shapiro is following through on his pledge to make Pennsylvania a leader in business expansion and job creation,” commented Don Cunningham, President and CEO of Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation (LVEDC). “Streamlining regulatory reviews will deliver for communities in the Lehigh Valley and across Pennsylvania sooner. Speed to market is a driving factor in location decision-making, and expediting construction timelines will make Pennsylvania more competitive to land key projects.”

Hranec Expands Fayette County Manufacturing Operations

In other news, Hranec Corp., a Uniontown, PA-based sheet metal manufacturing company, will invest $15.5 million to expand in Fayette County. The company will build a 200,000-square-foot facility, create 84 new full-time jobs, and retain 124 jobs across the state.

Hranec will construct the new facility on 26 acres across from its existing location in German Township. The new facility will allow the company to increase its overall production by expanding existing manufacturing lines and creating new product lines. Hranec will also upgrade its existing manufacturing and warehousing space.

Hranec received a funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $2.5 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan, a $250,000 Pennsylvania First grant, and a $250,000 WEDnet grant to help train employees.

“We deeply appreciate the financial support from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Steve Hranec, Owner and Founder, Hranec. “Governor Shapiro’s economic initiatives and his support for Pennsylvania manufacturing companies make expansions like ours possible. These funds will allow us to expand our HVAC manufacturing line and provide good-paying, local jobs for our families in Fayette County and across Pennsylvania. Special thanks to the Fayette County Commissioners, German Township Supervisors, Fayette County CTI School, and the Albert Gallatin School Board for their support.”

“We’re thrilled to support the growth of a great manufacturing company like Hranec — a mainstay in Fayette County for nearly 30 years,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “The Governor’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy is focused on growing our important industries, like manufacturing, to build on Pennsylvania’s resilient economy and unique strengths. We will continue to make bold investments in companies like Hranec and cement the Commonwealth’s status as a manufacturing and economic powerhouse.”