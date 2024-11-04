Pennsylvania Incentives Help Attract Business

By Kyle Peschler

From the September/October 2024 Issue

P ennsylvania is laser focused on showcasing the advantages it offers to business, with a new economic development strategy as a guiding force. The new plan aims to make the Commonwealth more competitive on a national scale.

Pennsylvania’s 2024-25 budget will secure $500 million for site development, including $400 million for the Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites (PA SITES) Program which would build on the manufacturing progress local companies are making in Northeast Pennsylvania.

“Last year, our PA SITES pilot program made $10 million in grants available for developers and companies—and we secured $500 million for site development in this year’s budget to build on that progress to turn more dirt into jobs, help Pennsylvania compete for more transformational economic development projects, and invest that money back into our communities,” said Governor Josh Shapiro.

Governor Josh Shapiro speaks at a January 2024 visit to OraSure Technologies in Bethlehem, PA. (Credit: PACAST.com)



During the PA SITES program application period, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DECD) received 102 applications which requested more than $236 million in funding, which outweighed the $10 million in funding from the 2023-24 budget. The budget signed by Gov. Shapiro provides the needed investment to make sites more competitive for potential businesses through transportation access, utility extensions, and the grading of pad-ready sites.

“We now have $500 million to invest in site development, which our communities and regions, like right here in NEPA, need to compete to attract good, family-sustaining jobs,” commented DCED Secretary Rick Siger.

According to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, “The $500 million for site development secured in the 2024-25 budget builds on the $13 million in PA First funding Governor Shapiro secured in the 2023-24 budget­—including $10.6 million of which was made available for the PA SITES pilot program.”

The bipartisan budget includes $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses that help boost local economies, including $20 million in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania. Lastly, $15 million for tourism marketing to boost the state economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs, which builds on Gov. Shapiro’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage residents of nearby states to drive and visit Pennsylvania

Horsham Township: A Thriving Community

Horsham Township, Pennsylvania is a hometown favorite for business. The township is located 16 miles from center city Philadelphia and is easily accessed off the Pennsylvania Turnpike, or Routes 309 or 611. The parks in Horsham define this community, as the township has cultivated both business parks and open spaces, trails and parks, to create an amazing sense of place and community. The township is home to five major business parks with more than seven million square feet of commercial office, flex space and diagnostic, laboratory and CGMP manufacturing space. The township is situated in close proximity to several incubator and innovation zones in the region, and it is well-positioned for CGMP BioPharma manufacturing.

In 2016, Horsham Township adopted a new master plan for its business parks, serving to encourage updating and amenitizing them. The township has invested more than $35 million in infrastructure improvements which served to encourage private investments of more than $250 million. The township is well known to be business-friendly, with ample access to a highly educated workforce in close proximity to Horsham and a solid stock of local workforce housing. The township has no mercantile or business privilege tax, has one of the lowest real estate tax burdens in the region, and offers per square foot rental rates that compare favorably to local markets.

Horsham Township, part of the Greater Philly metro area, is in the heart of the fifth largest economy in the world, with 40% of the U.S. population within a one-day drive. (Credit: Horsham Township, PA)

When business park employees and local residents have downtime, many refresh their mind and day with walks or bike rides on the township trails or by participating in activities in the community or neighborhood parks. The township has one of the largest municipal park systems in Montgomery County, PA with almost 900 acres of open spaces and parks, which includes 14 miles of trails.

“Horsham Township, a community connected” is the township’s tag line, as the community’s connection to the region provides a myriad of local opportunities, destinations, and experiences. Whether interested in the Philly region’s best attractions, great local golf, family adventures, or great dining and regional food, Horsham Township is in the thick of things and with great proximity and access to so much.

While Horsham Township enjoys a vibrant and exciting community for both business, residents, and visitors from near and far, the truth is, they are just getting started! For almost 70 years, the township was the proud home to the Naval Air Station – Joint Reserve Base (NAS-JRB) Willow Grove that hosted all of the major military services. The base was closed in 2011, and there remains an amazing opportunity to further grow and redefine Horsham Township.

The former NAS-JRB Willow Grove property is 862 acres and represents almost 8% of the township. While a number of things slowed down the base transfer, both good and bad, the township sees a day in the not too distant future where redevelopment will begin on an exciting mixed-use town center and a new community within the community.

To learn more, visit Horsham Township Economic Development at www.horsham.org.