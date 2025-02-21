×

Pennsylvania: A New Era For The Keystone State

A focused plan has been put in place by the Shapiro Administration, and it's showing results.

By BF Editors
From the January/February 2025 Issue

Since taking office in 2023, Governor Josh Shapiro and his administration have focused on positioning Pennsylvania as a leader in efficiency, accountability, and digital innovation. By reforming the Commonwealth’s permitting, licensing, and certification processes, the Shapiro Administration is using technology and innovation to make government services faster, more accessible, and more effective for all Pennsylvanians.

Pennsylvania
UtzBrands Inc. will open a 650,000-square-foot logistics hub in Adams County, PA. (Credit: Pennsylvania Dept. of Community & Economic Development)

The Shapiro Administration has secured over $3 billion in private sector investments and created more than 4,700 jobs since taking office.

“My administration is focused on driving economic growth to create real opportunity for Pennsylvanians. Pennsylvania is open for business, and I’m committed to bringing people together to spur economic development, create jobs, and drive innovation all across our Commonwealth,” said Gov. Shapiro. “From cutting red tape to launching our first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades, we’ve laid a solid foundation for continued success in the state. Pennsylvania is showing the nation how we get stuff done and deliver real results—and we’re just getting started.”

Last year, Pennsylvania launched its first statewide Economic Development Strategy and the Governor’s 2024-25 bipartisan budget made significant investments aligned with the ten-year economic strategy, focusing on five key industries: agriculture, energy, life sciences, manufacturing, and robotics and technology. Key investments over the last two years include:

Expanding the PA SITES Program: Secured $500 million in state funds to develop shovel-ready sites, building on the success of the pilot program that awarded $10.6 million to seven projects.

Main Street Matters Program: Established a $20 million fund to support downtowns, main streets, and surrounding neighborhoods.

Promoting Pennsylvania’s Tourism Brand: Launched the new tourism campaign, Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway, and secured $15 million in state funding for tourism marketing.

Revitalizing Downtown Pittsburgh: Announced a historic plan to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh with a $62 million investment that will help spur nearly $600 million in total investment to revitalize the community as a thriving center for economic growth, culture, and industry and create over 3,000 jobs.

Securing 2026 NFL Draft: Gov. Shapiro competed against other states to bring business to the Commonwealth, including 2026 NFL Draft. Supported the Pittsburgh Steelers’ successful bid to host the 2026 NFL Draft, making Pennsylvania the first state to host the draft in two different cities.

Allegheny County Launches EV Apprenticeship Program

Late last year, Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su joined state and local leaders as the Pittsburgh Chapter of the German American Chamber of Commerce (GACC) and the Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) cut the ribbon on a new Electric Vehicle (EV) Automotive Technician training lab. Located in the college’s West Hills Center, the lab will house the first-in-the-nation registered apprenticeship program for EV automotive technicians.

With funding for curriculum development provided by Partner4Work and Southwest Corner Workforce Development Board, the CCAC workforce training and GACC is expected to launch in spring 2025. The registered apprenticeship program will include related technical course instruction and full-time paid on-the-job training with dealerships, independent garages or other related businesses.

Rachel Mauer, President of the GACC Pittsburgh Chapter, said the EV Automotive Technician Registered Apprentice program at CCAC will help create a pipeline of skilled technicians so dealers can keep new cars on the road and contribute to building greener transportation infrastructure.

Robert Cherry, Chief Executive Officer of Partner4Work, noted that the Related Technical Instruction (RTI) for this Registered Apprenticeship program is initially funded through a competitive Building Pathways to Infrastructure grant from the Department of Labor. Equipment for the GACC/CCAC lab was purchased with support from the Hillman Family Foundations.

Check out all the latest news related to Pennsylvania economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

