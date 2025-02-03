Contact Us

PBS Aerospace Will Invest $20M In Its Georgia Headquarters

The turbojet engine manufacturer will create 95 jobs in Roswell.

PBS Aerospace, a designer and manufacturer of world-class small turbojet engines, will invest up to $20 million to establish its North American headquarters, manufacturing, and R&D operations in Roswell, Georgia. The new operations will create at least 95 new jobs in metro Atlanta, growing the company’s presence in the state.

“We look forward to building our new Roswell factory, which will produce the world’s most advanced small turbojet engines designed to meet the needs of the U.S. Department of Defense,” said Erin Durham, CEO of PBS Aerospace. “This move aligns seamlessly with our larger growth strategy, which focuses on partnering with Georgia’s extensive manufacturing, aerospace, and defense sectors.”

“PBS Group’s owner, William Didden, made the decision to establish Georgia as the location for our U.S. headquarters because of the successful foundation we have built in Atlanta through PBS Aerospace,” said Tomas Koutsky, Managing Director of PBS Aerospace. “Atlanta has proven to be an exceptional base for our operations, offering access to an excellent education system, skilled workforce, robust infrastructure, and a thriving business environment. The positive experiences and success in Atlanta have undoubtedly influenced our choice as they reflect Georgia’s ability to support our continued growth.”

“We are excited that PBS Aerospace has chosen to stay in Georgia to increase their footprint and establish their first R&D and headquarter facilities in the United States,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Aerospace is one of the Georgia’s top industries thanks to innovative companies like PBS Aerospace that call Georgia home. By preparing strategic, new ready-for-development sites and supporting workforce development initiatives in high-demand careers, we will keep building on our success and creating opportunities for hardworking Georgians.”

PBS Aerospace will invest $20 million in Roswell, Georgia headquarters, creating 95 jobs. (Photo: PBS Aerospace)

“Metro Atlanta is where top talent meets opportunity. We are pleased to welcome PBS Aerospace as a vital part of our growing aerospace and defense ecosystem,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President & CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “University graduates here have seamless access to thriving industries like aerospace – which is Georgia’s No. 1 export and a $57.5 billion powerhouse industry in the state. This new presence will help fuel our regional economy and strengthen our local and global relationships.”

Statewide Project Manager Haley Casola represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the City of Roswell, Select Fulton, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Quick Start, the Georgia Center of Innovation, and Georgia Power.

“PBS Aerospace first landed in the U.S. through Georgia, so it’s incredibly exciting that the company has chosen to expand on its presence here to establish not only its North American headquarters but also its first manufacturing and R&D operations in the U.S.,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Today’s news is the result of investing in our relationships at home and internationally, taking the time to ensure companies have a great experience working with the state at their existing locations and taking the initiative to meet with company leadership in-person to learn more about their plans for the future. Congratulations to PBS Aerospace for expanding in the U.S. market, and to all of the partners involved in bringing the opportunity for a job to Georgians through this investment!”

Previous

