Paul Mueller Company To Invest $22M Into Missouri Expansion

Paul Mueller Company, a manufacturer of stainless steel tanks, components, and equipment that serves various industries, will expand in Springfield, Missouri, investing $22 million and creating 133 new jobs. This first phase of the company’s expansion includes the establishment of a new facility that will increase its capacity for the assembly of large production modules. The company held a groundbreaking event earlier this week.

“We are proud to break ground on this 100,000-square-foot facility in Springfield, Missouri,” said David Moore, President and CEO of Paul Mueller Company, which is headquartered in the city. “It will provide a column-free open manufacturing space where we can assemble and test larger systems for our pharmaceutical, food, beverage, and chemical customers. Our coworkers have made this possible by safely providing increased value to our customers, resulting in the largest backlog and highest profitability in our history. The facility will also expand product development and training capabilities to support our growth. We look forward to continuing to offer our customers the talents of our coworkers and the resources of Springfield when the facility opens next year.”

“Paul Mueller Company’s new facility is another example of the exciting growth happening across southwest Missouri,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our investments to improve infrastructure and strengthen our workforce continue to produce results that are making a lasting difference for Missourians. Paul Mueller Company, as a world-class manufacturer that began right here in our state, is another quality employer we’re excited to see succeeding in the Springfield area.”

Paul Mueller Company is set to invest $22 million to expand its operations in Springfield, MO, creating 133 jobs. (Photo: Paul Mueller Company)

Paul Mueller Company’s new production facility will add more than 100,000 square feet of space, including 60,000 square feet of clear-span, climate-controlled production area. The company’s expansion will also double its R&D square footage, enhancing its ability to innovate while adding new production capabilities and capacity for increased operational flexibility.

Designed with energy efficiency in mind, Paul Mueller Company’s new facility will also include enhanced amenities to ensure employee comfort in addition to advanced training opportunities that reinforce the company’s commitment to excellence in manufacturing.

“We’re proud to continue to support Paul Mueller Company as it furthers its legacy of helping Missourians prosper in Springfield,” said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Department of Economic Development. “This expansion is the latest chapter of the company’s long history of contributions to southwest Missouri and its vibrant manufacturing industry. We’re grateful for Paul Mueller Company’s ongoing commitment to our state and appreciate our partners who helped ensure its continued growth.”

For this expansion, Paul Mueller Company will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.