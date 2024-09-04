Orano USA Plans Uranium Enrichment Operations In Tennessee

O rano USA has selected Oak Ridge, Tennessee, as the preferred site to build its new, multi-billion-dollar, state-of-the-art centrifuge uranium enrichment facility. The uranium enrichment center will be a multi-structure commercial production site covering approximately 750,000 square feet, making it one of the largest in North America. The project will create more than 300 new direct jobs in Roane County.

“We are very pleased to make this announcement with the great state of Tennessee. The warm welcome, responsive engagement and established nuclear energy community in Oak Ridge, as well as access to continuous and stable power, have been key factors for this site selection,” said Jean-Luc Palayer, CEO and President, Orano USA. “We’re already preparing for our next required steps, including securing available Federal support and customer commitments, obtaining an NRC license and Orano’s Board approval, but today we celebrate this major milestone towards bringing a new enrichment facility online to help meet our country’s need for an increased, secure domestic nuclear fuel supply.”

(Photo: TNECD / Facebook)

With U.S. headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, and global headquarters in Paris, France, Orano is a leading technology and services provider for the commercial and federal nuclear industries. The company specializes in uranium mining/conversion/enrichment, used nuclear fuel management and recycling, decommissioning shutdown nuclear energy facilities, federal site clean-up and closure and developing nuclear medicines to fight cancer.

Orano will be the second company to locate in Tennessee and tap into the state’s Nuclear Energy Fund. The fund assists nuclear energy-related businesses that choose to relocate or expand in Tennessee. It also supports the state’s universities and research institutions in further developing their nuclear education programs.

“Our administration created the Nuclear Energy Fund in partnership with the Tennessee General Assembly to support and expand the state’s nuclear ecosystem, and in the last six months, we’ve announced four projects that will further strengthen Tennessee’s position as a leader in safe, clean and reliable energy for the future,” commented Governor Bill Lee. “Tennessee is the number one state for nuclear energy companies to invest and thrive, and we are proud to partner with Orano to lead America’s energy independence and drive continued economic growth and greater opportunity for Tennesseans.”

The $50 million fund was included in Gov. Lee’s recommended 2023-2024 budget and approved by the Tennessee General Assembly. An additional $10 million was allocated and approved in the state’s budget during the 2024 legislative session.

“Today we are announcing a significant milestone for the future of reliable and clean energy in our state thanks to Orano’s selection of Oak Ridge as the preferred site to locate one of North America’s largest uranium enrichment centers,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter. “With assets like Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the city’s rich history in the nuclear industry, Oak Ridge is primed to support Orano’s efforts, and we look forward to the future opportunities this partnership will create for both Orano and Tennessee.”

“TVA believes nuclear energy must be a part of our regional and national drive toward a clean energy future – and the state of Tennessee is leading the way,” commented TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash. “East Tennessee’s status as a nuclear technologies incubator is made possible through partnerships between TVA, the Department of Energy, state and local economic development agencies, elected officials and innovative companies like Orano. Working together, we will advance nuclear technologies that are crucial to supporting not only energy security, but also national security.”

The project was vetted and recommended by the Education and Workforce subgroup, part of the 22-member Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council.

Radians Expands Memphis HQ

Personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturer Radians will expand its Memphis, TN headquarters with the addition of 110,000 square feet of air-conditioned manufacturing, warehouse, and office space. The new facility will allow Radians to support rapid growth by combining its Made in USA manufacturing and custom imprinting operations under one roof, while providing additional office space. Radians will not seek any tax incentives to fund the expansion project.

“This headquarters expansion is Radians’ largest in the last 10 years,” said Radians® CEO Mike Tutor. “It reaffirms our long-term dedication to the Memphis community and the reshoring of USA based manufacturing.”

Radians’ expansion of its Memphis corporate campus allowing for the expansion of its custom imprinting operations and Made in USA manufacturing. (Photo: Radians)

Radians also has facilities in Thomasville, NC; Bellingham, WA; Mexico; the United Kingdom; and the Netherlands.

“Our Memphis expansion marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy and history,” added Tutor. “By moving manufacturing and printing operations into one facility, the company will enhance operational efficiency, improve production capacity, and support the increasing demand for American-made PPE.”

The company plans to complete the manufacturing consolidation at 6100 Global Drive by the end of the year, ensuring a smooth transition with minimal disruption to operations.

“The expansion will be good for our team,” commented President Bill England. “The air-conditioned facility and spacious work environment will enhance employee satisfaction, creating a more comfortable and energized work environment.”