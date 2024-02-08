In December 2023, Gov. Abbott marked this momentum with the Texas economy expanding faster than the nation as a whole for the fourth consecutive quarter. Second quarter 2023 real GDP grew in Texas at an annual rate of 4.9% — ahead of the United States real GDP which grew at 2.1%.

According to November 2022 data from the Texas Demographics Center, the “Texas Triangle” — composed of the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin metro areas — was home to nearly 70% of the state’s 30.3 million residents. December 2023 data from the U.S. Census Bureau reported that between July 2022 and July 2023, Texas population rose by close to a half million. The growth rate for that period was 1.6%, the third highest in the nation.

The state’s workforce reflects this migration. Gov. Abbott remarked, “We [have] reached a new record for the largest labor force ever in Texas history—now at more than 15.1 million strong. Our young, growing, highly skilled, and diverse workforce provides a steady stream of talent for businesses in all areas of the state to grow and thrive.”

Across The State, Every Industry Under The Sun

From the metro areas of Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin to the mid-size cities and smaller communities, businesses are choosing Texas for the diversity of opportunity—supported with the state-level resources for business. A laser focus by economic developers across the state to foster established businesses as well as innovative start-ups is paying off for communities of all sizes.

Together, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and the Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC), makes up the cornerstone of Gov. Abbott’s agenda for building and maintaining Texas’ economic success.

Adriana Cruz, Executive Director of Texas Economic Development & Tourism, told Business Facilities, “As we look back over the events of 2023, it’s clear that our state’s many successes and record-breaking achievements are thanks to the strong economic development partnerships at the statewide, regional, and local levels in Texas. We are thankful to work with these partners to keep Texas a global leader in economic expansion, a national leader in job creation, and the best state to live, work, and raise a family.”

Said Gov. Abbott, “In Texas, we want businesses to succeed. Because when businesses succeed, all Texans succeed.”

In May 2023, Tesla’s broke ground on a lithium refinery in the greater Corpus Christi area. Once complete, the facility will represent an investment of more than $1 billion in southwest Texas. The 1,200+ acre site will be the location of the first industrial deployment of an acid-free lithium refining route. This process eliminates the use of hazardous reagents and byproducts in favor of more inert options. The byproduct from this facility, a mixture of sand and limestone, is useful in the production of construction materials, making beneficial use of traditional waste streams.

The construction effort will create nearly 1,000 construction jobs, and the facility will employ upwards of 250 full time employees, including production technicians, operations managers, and engineering roles to support ongoing plant maintenance and optimization.

In September 2022, Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) announced it would invest $60 million to expand its Bridgestone Bandag, LLC manufacturing plant in Abilene. The 50,000-square-foot expansion will meet the growing demand for tread rubber products, driven by the growth of the company’s retread business.

Said Barry Owens, Senior Vice President, Bridgestone Americas Manufacturing Group, at the time, “Today we celebrate the growth and commitment of this plant and this community, with new investment and a physical expansion driven by growing demand for our products and, just as fundamentally, by this team’s commitment to delivering innovation and superior quality for our customers here and around the world.”

“Our existing businesses remain the backbone of our community, and we are honored to partner with Bridgestone Bandag, which has continued to invest in Abilene for over 50 years,” said Misty Mayo, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA). “Bridgestone Bandag’s expansion project is representative of the type of work the DCOA prioritizes – building long-term partnerships with local existing companies.”

In July 2023, CoreWeave, a specialized cloud provider for large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, announced the opening of a new data center facility in Plano, TX. The data center, CoreWeave’s first in Texas, is equipped with $1.6 billion worth of the most modern high performance computing technology.

“We are pleased to partner with Plano and the local community to open this cutting-edge data center which will create the high skilled, well-paying new jobs of the future,” said CoreWeave CEO and Co-founder Michael Intrator. “This facility will help meet the unprecedented demand for high-performance cloud solutions needed to power next generation industries including artificial intelligence, machine learning, pixel streaming and other emerging technologies that will benefit all of our citizens.”

Legislation Adds Agility To Texas Business Climate

At the end of 2022, the Texas Economic Development Act (known as Chapter 313) expired. Established in 2001, Chapter 313 had been key to successful business attraction with corporate tax breaks central to its structure.

As 2023 began and the 88th Legislative Session to take place in the spring, Gov. Abbott and Texas lawmakers were proactive in creating a program that would serve to replace Chapter 313. This represented an opportunity to offer another economic development tool that would meet the needs of the current and next generation of relocation and expansion projects.

Signed into law in June 2023, the Jobs, Energy, Technology & Innovation (JETI) Act (or, House Bill 5) also for tax abatements and other incentives for large-scale business developments, expansions, and relocations. The program is poised to accept applications in January.

Eligible projects for purposes of the JETI Act include the construction or expansion of a new or existing facility. Examples include:

A facility related to the provision of utility services, including an electric generation facility that is considered to be dispatchable because the facility’s output can be controlled primarily by forces under human control

A facility related to the development of natural resources

A facility engaged in the research, development, or manufacture of high-tech equipment or technology

An expansion or the construction of critical infrastructure.

Also passed this legislative session, the Texas CHIPS Act takes advantage of opportunities through the federal CHIPS and Science Act by creating the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium (TSIC) and Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF). These programs were established to leverage Texas’ investments in the semiconductor industry, encourage semiconductor-related companies to expand in the state, further develop the expertise and capacity at Texas higher education institutions, and maintain the state’s position as the nation’s leader in semiconductor manufacturing. The TSIC and the TSIF will be administered by the Texas CHIPS Office, a newly formed division within the Economic Development & Tourism office.

Other new programs include the creation of the Texas Space Commission and the Texas Aerospace Research & Space Economy Consortium, the Texas Small & Rural Community Success Fund Program, specialty business courts, and more.

Said Gov. Abbott, “Texas will continue to uphold our focus on making strategic investments to maintain our competitive advantages and to ensure we have the economic development tools and programs to remain the premier destination for business in 2024 and beyond.”

Investing In Workforce, Education Powers Growth

The Texas labor market reached historic highs in 2023, breaking records in employment growth and civilian labor force. In December, the state’s seasonally adjusted job count reached 14,103,300 jobs, an increase of 19,100 over the month—marking 27 consecutive months of new series employment highs.

Texas’ employment growth rate continued to outpace the nation by a full percentage point, with 2.7% annual growth in the state from December 2022 to December 2023, compared to the nation’s 1.7%.

“Texas’ record-breaking employment growth remains a clear sign of the state’s economic strength,” said Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Bryan Daniel. “We finished 2023 with thousands more jobs in the state than at any other time in history.”

Statewide, seven of 11 major industries in Texas achieved series highs. Trade, Transportation, and Utilities saw significant growth with 7,100 jobs added, while 6,800 jobs were added in Private Education and Health Services and Leisure and Hospitality, respectively.

“The month-over-month increase in jobs is good news for every Texan,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “This continued growth shows that job seekers are taking advantage of career opportunities in the Lone Star State. TWC has the resources, services, and training to upskill job seekers and meet the demands of Texas employers.”

“The data shows Texas employers continue to grow and thrive as all major industries in the state expanded over the year,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “To continue this growth, TWC and our 28 Workforce Solutions partners offer an array of resources for businesses to upskill, create new jobs and keep pace with the rapidly growing Texas economy.”

Team Texas Works Together

With a pro-growth attitude, Texas moves at the speed of business. By cutting red tape and burdensome regulations, the state’s teams are focused on enabling businesses to invest more quickly and create new jobs for Texans.

Said Gov. Abbott, “There’s a common thread of teamwork and collaboration in our approach to economic development across this great state, and these partnerships are the key to our economic development success. I look forward to continuing to work alongside our state, local, and regional economic development partners, as well as leaders in business and industry, as we keep Texas the best place for business—a title we have held for 19 years in a row.”