Online Sports Betting Company Bets On Colorado For Expansion

G lobal online sports betting company bet365 has selected Colorado for an expansion project. The UK-based company recently opened its new U.S. headquarters in Denver and plans to hire nearly 1,000 additional employees. The company employs more than 7,000 people worldwide, including a presence in New Jersey, and currently employs approximately 50 people at its Denver office.

bet365 is known for excellence in technology innovation and shaping the gaming industry, as well as its commitment to employee well-being and creating a vibrant workplace culture. In Denver, the company renovated 120,000 square feet of office space and will focus on growing brand awareness within the U.S.

“Unveiling our U.S. headquarters in beautiful downtown Denver represents a watershed moment in bet365’s North American journey,” said a bet365 spokesperson. “The Mile High City and its thriving business community is the ideal location to launch the next chapter in our company’s future, and we’re excited to create an industry-leading, innovative workplace in our new home.”

(Photo: Adobe Stock / Diego)

Within the first year, bet365 anticipates hiring over 300 employees. Positions within the new headquarters will include customer service operations, trading, software development and technology, with additional openings in marketing, legal, finance, facilities, human resources and recruitment.

“We are thrilled to welcome bet365 and nearly 1,000 jobs to Colorado and congratulate them on the grand opening of their new U.S. headquarters here. bet365 will create nearly 1,000 new good-paying jobs and as many as 300 this year that will help Coloradans earn a good living and support their families,” said Governor Jared Polis. “We are confident they will quickly find that our great state is the best place to live, work and do business.”

The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved up to $14 million in a performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credit for the company over an eight-year period. These incentives are contingent upon bet365 — referred to as Project Forge throughout the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) review process — meeting net new job creation and salary requirements. “We are confident that Colorado’s nation-leading quality of life and culture of innovation will make our state a great home for bet365, and believe this expansion is a win-win, including Colorado workers,” said OEDIT Executive Director Eve Lieberman. “bet365 is committed to creating good-paying jobs and a culture of excellence for their employees.” Colorado Aerospace Business Center Takes Flight The new development in Colorado Springs, CO will cater to the needs of aerospace companies. Read more…

“We are excited to welcome bet365 to its U.S. headquarters’ new home, the Mile High City,” said Mayor Mike Johnston. “bet365 has added 1,000 jobs to our economy and will add even more vibrancy to our downtown city center.”

“With the aid of OEDIT’s incentives investment, this project will not only create up to 1,000 high-quality jobs but also solidify Denver’s reputation as a hub for innovation and business,” said Raymond H. Gonzales, President of the Metro Denver EDC. “We look forward to the lasting impact this partnership will have on our community, driving both economic opportunity and vibrancy for Denver’s downtown for years to come.”