Omron Automation To Establish South Carolina Presence

A global leader in the industrial automation technology industry will soon establish its presence in South Carolina.

Omron Automation chose Spartanburg County for its $9.2 million investment, according to the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

Gov. Henry McMaster said the announcement is “further proof” of the South Carolina’s reputation as an advanced manufacturing powerhouse.

The company plans to create 162 jobs in five years at the Greer, South Carolina, location, where a 60,000-square-foot production facility will be leased and built, the department said.

Omron Automation Americas President and CEO Robb Black said the company is “thrilled” to set foot in South Carolina as it expands its presence in the southeast.

“This investment allows us to leverage cutting-edge technologies and generate high-quality manufacturing jobs, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the region,” Black said.

The site is expected to be operational in April, and will manufacture motion controllers and drives, machine vision, barcode readers, and more. Omron also has plans to expand its presence in the state, “to include some of their highest demand technologies,” the company said.

Omron received job development credits from the Coordinating Council for Economic Development, and Spartanburg County received $100,000 Set-Aside grant to aid with building improvements, according to the department of commerce.

Omron Automation was established in 1933 and has 30,000 employees across more than 110 companies, including Japan, Brazil, and the Netherlands.