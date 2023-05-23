Oklahoma Brings Largest Economic Project Through Enel

Enel has invested over $1 billion in Oklahoma to build a solar cell and panel factory bringing over 1,000 jobs to the state.

Enel, through its affiliate 3Sun USA, LLC, will invest more than $1 billion in a solar cell and panel factory in Oklahoma. It is the largest economic development project in state history.

“We are proud to help usher in a new era of American-made energy and do so with a state that is already a leader in the energy industry. Our selection of Oklahoma is a testament to the strength of the Tulsa Port of Inola site, the state’s commitment to workforce development, and an attractive investment climate,” said Giovanni Bertolino, Head of 3Sun USA. “With this announcement, we are taking a major step forward in developing a state-of-the-art PV factory, bringing hundreds of jobs and millions in long-term tax revenue, while moving Oklahoma to the forefront of renewables manufacturing.”

Enel has been present in Oklahoma for over a decade during which time it has invested $3 billion to expand its footprint in the state, which now includes 13 wind farms and a regional office in Oklahoma City to support its growing workforce.

“When I took office, I promised to bring Oklahoma to the world, and the world to Oklahoma; and today’s historic announcement is a testament to that mission, our business-friendly environment and ‘more of everything’ energy approach,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Enel’s expansion is a huge win for Oklahoma, and I’m thrilled by their record investment in our state’s economy and workforce, that will have a lasting legacy and continue to impact Oklahomans for generations.”

The announcement comes as Governor Stitt’s forward-thinking policies and vision have created a business environment that encourages companies like Enel to invest in Oklahoma. The governor’s “more of everything” approach to energy and commitment to workforce development played a significant role in securing Enel’s investment, marking a historic win for Oklahoma.

The factory, which is expected to have an annual production capacity of 3 gigawatts (GW), is anticipated to create around 1,000 new direct permanent jobs by 2025. Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2023, subject to final approvals, necessary permits, and economic incentive agreements, and it’s anticipated that the first panels will be available to the market by the end of 2024. The project includes the potential for a second phase that would scale the factory to reach 6 GW of annual production, creating an additional 900 new direct jobs.