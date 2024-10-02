OH!Tatoes Grows Operation In Idaho’s Magic Valley

Mart Frozen Foods, a subsidiary of The Mart Group, cut the ribbon today on a $65 million high-tech food manufacturing facility in Rupert, Idaho. Located in Southern Idaho’s “Magic Valley,” the new 100,000-square-foot plant produces and packages frozen, fully baked Idaho potatoes known as OH!Tatoes. The new facility is located adjacent to The Mart Group’s headquarters, bringing the company’s total employment in Rupert to more than 230 people. The new Mart Frozen Foods facility will directly create 80 full-time jobs, and have an estimated annual economic impact of $11.15 million.



“Through innovated technology, OH!Tatoes has perfected the art of freezing fresh Idaho potatoes so consumers can enjoy fluffy, flavorful baked potatoes in minutes,” said Julian Critchfield, President and CEO of The Mart Group. “This expansion allows us to vertically integrate to provide the unmatched quality of baked Idaho potatoes in an easier format, with a longer shelf life, than ever before.”



OH!Tatoes will be the first-of-its-kind whole baked frozen potato available to consumers in North America at stores including Publix, Harris Teeter, and Associated Foods.

The Mart Group is a family of grower-owned operations delivering sustainably farmed potato products to grocers, distributors, and wholesalers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The organization was founded in 1980 and has its roots in several successful farming families and their traditions dating back to the 1950s.

The new OH!Tatoes manufacturing facility is in Rupert, Idaho. (Photos: Mart Group)

Home to food giants Chobani, Clif Bar, McCain Foods, and others, Southern Idaho’s eight-county “Magic Valley” region leads the state’s agribusiness industry — contributing nearly half of Idaho’s nearly $11.3 billion in annual agricultural receipts. The Southern Idaho region boasts a strong agricultural base of potatoes, row crops, sugar beets, barley, wheat, oats, seed production, pork processing, dairy production, aquaculture, food science, and lamb, mink and honey production. In 2015, Southern Idaho became the nation’s fourth and smallest region to earn the Federal Manufacturing Community Designation in the Food category.



The Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization (SIEDO) is a joint venture of public and private sectors formed to help diversify and strengthen the regional economy by retaining and attracting business in the communities of Twin Falls, Jerome, Kimberly, Filer, Gooding, Glenns Ferry, Burley, Heyburn, Paul, and Rupert. Known for All Things Food, the six-county Magic Valley is fueled by thriving agribusiness, food science, transportation, logistics, and green energy sectors.



Located along the Snake River, Southern Idaho’s communities are located 120 miles southeast of Boise, Idaho’s state capital, and 220 miles northwest of Salt Lake City.

“The Mart Group’s investment in this new frozen potato technology and production facility is a reflection of the immense promise this region holds for incubating and launching the world’s most innovative agricultural products,” said Idaho State Senator Kelly Anthon. “Idaho has a rich history of growing some of the top agricultural products in the world — including most famously, our potatoes.”



