Nucor Steel Adds $800M Investment In West Virginia Sheet Mill

The West Virginia Economic Development Authority has approved $75 million to support Nucor Corporation’s additional $800 million investment in its new Mason County, West Virginia sheet mill. This brings Nucor’s total commitment to $3.5 billion, marking the largest economic development investment in both state and company history.

The funding from the state will support several infrastructure upgrades, including port enhancements, water treatment systems, and other improvements, benefitting the Nucor project and potential partner companies looking to locate near the property.

The announcement further bolsters West Virginia’s reputation as a leader in advanced manufacturing and skilled labor.

“I’m proud to continue building on our record-breaking investment with Nucor, because they’ve been rockstars in my book,” Governor Jim Justice said. “Nucor has been everything you could want in an economic development partner, and this additional funding shows the confidence we have in them and the confidence they have in West Virginia. It’s not just about building a new facility—it’s about creating hope, opportunity, and a bright future for our people. We’re no longer the diamond in the rough. Every single day, people are awakening to the fact that West Virginia, of all places, is the best state to work, live, and raise a family. We’ve come a long way in a short amount of time. These kinds of announcements weren’t possible just a few years ago, but today, it has become the norm. This is another great day for our state and our people.”

Gov. Justice announced the company’s decision to come to West Virginia in January 2022 and participated in the groundbreaking in October 2023.

The West Virginia Economic Development Authority approved $75 million for Nucor Corporation’s $800 million Mason County investment. (Photo: Office of Governor Jim Justice)

In addition to the investment, Nucor committed to an additional 100 full-time jobs. To date, 300 teammates have been hired, and there are currently 1,000 contractors onsite building the sheet steel mill in Apple Grove. At peak construction, approximately 2,000 contractors will be required to complete the project.

“We could not be more thrilled about the progress we’ve made on building our new state-of-the-art sheet steel mill and our 300 teammates currently working in Mason County. Furthermore, we are incredibly grateful for the state’s continued support and excited about the impact this project will have for generations to come,” Johnny Jacobs, Vice President and General Manager of Nucor Steel West Virginia, said. “When we begin operations in the second half of 2026, Nucor Steel West Virginia will produce some of the cleanest and most advanced steels required to build out our modern economy, from automotive to construction, data centers, and all industrial applications. This greenfield project is the single largest investment in our company’s history and largest manufacturing investment in state history – and as we have continued to grow our investment here, the state has been with us every step of the way. They are a true partner.”

Nucor Corporation, which utilizes electric arc furnaces to recycle scrap metal into steel, is North America’s largest steel producer and largest recycler of any material. Their steelmaking process makes Nucor one of the cleanest steel producers in the world and a leader in sustainable steel production.

The new facility is designed to produce up to three million tons of sheet steel annually for the automotive, appliance, construction, and heavy equipment industries.