Nucleus RadioPharma To Open New Facilities in Arizona and Pennsylvania

The radiopharmaceutical manufacturer will open a facility in Mesa, AZ and Spring House, PA, creating 100 jobs.

 Nucleus RadioPharma, the world’s first fully integrated development, manufacturing, and supply chain organization for radiopharmaceuticals, has signed a lease and committed to build a new manufacturing facility in Mesa, Arizona. Once operational in mid-2026, the 53,000-square-foot facility will create 50 new skilled jobs.

Nucleus will also build a new facility in Springhouse, Pennsylvania for a total of more than 100,000 square feet of capacity between the two new sites. Located in Spring House Innovation Park north of Philadelphia, that facility will create approximately 50 jobs.

Once operational, the two sites will allow Nucleus to continue moving toward a nationwide network capable of serving the demand for theranostics across the U.S. ahead of a Rochester, Minnesota site that will come online in early 2025.

“To reach their full potential as treatments for millions of patients with limited options, theranostic radiopharmaceuticals must be available close to those who need them,” said Nucleus RadioPharma CEO Charles S. Conroy. “Our expansion will significantly improve patient access to these life-saving treatments and expedite clinical trials, potentially reducing time-to-market for new therapies by up to 30%.”

radiopharmaceutical
Nucleus RadioPharma will locate a facility in Mesa, AZ, creating 50 jobs. (Photo: Arizona Commerce Authority)

The theranostic market faces a shortage of development and manufacturing space capable of meeting the volume needs of radiopharmaceutical treatments used in late-stage clinical trials, as well as those in the development pipeline that will soon receive regulatory approvals. Nucleus’ new space will help fulfill those needs, allowing its partners to produce crucial theranostics across the country.

The new facilities in Arizona and Pennsylvania will address two challenges in the radiopharmaceutical market — a shortage of high-quality development and manufacturing capabilities, and the geographic limitations imposed by the short half-life of many radiopharmaceuticals. By enabling production closer to patients and clinical trial sites, Nucleus aims to improve treatment accessibility and accelerate drug development timelines.

“Nucleus RadioPharma’s new manufacturing facility highlights Arizona’s thriving bioscience industry that’s developing cutting-edge innovations to improve people’s lives,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority.

“With this new facility, Nucleus RadioPharma strengthens Arizona’s bioscience leadership while developing breakthrough treatments for patients. We’re grateful to Nucleus RadioPharma for their commitment to Arizona, ” added Watson.

“We’re excited to welcome Nucleus RadioPharma’s new facility to Mesa,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles. “Their investment brings dozens of well-paying jobs to our city, boosting our local economy and enhancing our reputation as a hub for innovation. This expansion opens new doors for our local workforce and underscores Mesa’s role in supporting cutting-edge technology development. I’m confident this partnership will have long-lasting benefits for our community as well as patients across the nation.”

Arizona's Bright Future 

Activity in emerging industries prove the Grand Canyon state is innovating itself for next generations.

