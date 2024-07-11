Novo Nordisk To Invest $4.1B For Clayton, NC Expansion

Novo Nordisk, a leading global pharmaceutical company, announced it will invest $4.1 billion to build a second fill and finishing manufacturing site in Clayton, North Carolina, creating 1,000 new jobs in Johnston County. The new facility will expand Novo Nordisk’s current operations in Clayton and will grow the company’s ability to produce current and future injectable treatments for people with obesity and other serious chronic diseases. This announcement is one of the largest manufacturing investments in Novo Nordisk’s 101-year history.

“Novo Nordisk’s decision to expand its manufacturing capability with a multi-billion-dollar investment is testament to North Carolina’s top-notch workforce and long history of being a leader in the life sciences and biopharmaceutical industries,” said Christopher Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC). “This announcement is the largest life sciences investment in the state’s history, and we are proud that Novo Nordisk has confidence in the workforce, resources and partnerships North Carolina provides.”

Novo Nordisk’s expansion will add 1.4 million square feet of production space for aseptic manufacturing and finished production processes, doubling the combined square footage of all three of the company’s existing facilities in North Carolina. It will also add 1,000 new jobs, besides the nearly 2,500 Novo Nordisk employees already working in the region. Novo Nordisk established a presence in North Carolina 31 years ago for its first manufacturing site in the United States. In 2016, the company announced an expansion across the street from its original facility, becoming, at the time, the largest life science investment in North Carolina’s history.

The facility aims to be LEED Gold certified, utilizing state-of-the-art technology, roof-top solar panels and innovative water strategies, to deliver its products in an efficient and environmentally sustainable way. Early clearing and foundational work are already underway to prepare the 56-acre facility footprint with construction being gradually finalized between 2027 and 2029. Roughly 2,000 external contractors working on the project. Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average salary for Novo Nordisk’s new positions will be $70,000, exceeding Johnston County’s average wage of $50,605.

The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina would like to recognize the North Carolina Department of Commerce as well as other key partners involved in this project, including the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the North Carolina Community College System, Johnston Community College, the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, Duke Energy, Johnston County and Johnston County Economic Development.