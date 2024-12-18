Contact Us

November / December 2024 Issue: Site Seekers’ Guide

With sights set on the 2025 horizon, the November / December 2024 issue features our 2025 Site Seekers' Guide Location Profiles. Plus, a look at quality of life, a report from Arizona's governor, and more.

The November / December 2024 Issue

2025 Site Seekers' Guide, November / December 2024 Issue
Click cover image to view the digital issue.

ON THE COVER

2025 Site Seekers’ Guide: Location Profiles | Business Facilities Site Seekers’ Guide is the annually updated resource for site selection teams. Featuring the latest from U.S. states and territories and Canada, these location profiles support your relocation and expansion decision-making.

FEATURES

Shopping For The Next Retail Site | Access to relevant data and analysis helps retailers hone in and identify optimal locations for new operations.

Arizona Governor’s Report | Governor Katie Hobbs focuses on expanding talent pipelines, water management strategies, and more in the Grand Canyon State.

Taking Flight To Growth | The aviation industry advances toward new horizons as traditional applications build upon emerging technologies.

Joining Forces | Defense firms value access and proximity to military talent, installations, and related resources in site selection decisions.

SPECIAL REPORTS

Quality Of Life: A Site Selection Essential | Lifestyle options in and around communities contribute significantly to their appeal for
current and potential employees.

Strong Workforce, Stronger Economy | With work-life balance an ever-present concern, communities are focused on supporting the workforce with housing and child care resources.

Plowing Through The Changing Landscape | Agribusiness companies continue to capitalize on evolving, sometimes challenging, circumstances.

Travel & Tourism On The Rise | Businesses in the tourism and hospitality sectors are seeing record activity in 2024.

DEPARTMENTS

Southwest Louisiana Offers Business The Resources To Succeed | An established energy hub with a vast transport network, Southwest Louisiana continues to flourish. A Q&A with Gus Fontenot, Director of Projects & Site Development, Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance.

Why? Pennsylvania | This Mid-Atlantic State is full speed ahead meeting the needs of business in legacy and emerging industries, says Aaron Pitts, Chief Commercial Officer, Pennsylvania Department of Economic & Community Development.

To subscribe to BF, visit this link.
FIRST WORD

Setting Sights On The 2025 Horizon

The Business Facilities 2025 Annual Site Seekers’ Guide (SSG) in this issue gives you and your site selection team the latest information and resources for all the relocation and expansion project decisions you’ll encounter in the coming year. Each of the SSG Location Profiles includes an overview of industries primed for growth, recent corporate investments, highlighted incentives, and more. Whether at the start of an investment decision or narrowing your short list, the Site Seekers’ Guide is a year-round resource to get the skinny on potential locations.

The SSG Location Profiles are all also online at BusinessFacilities.com/SSG — where you can peruse the locations contained in this issue and more. That’s because throughout next year, location profiles will be added, and existing profiles will be updated to remain current. The online version also includes the Latest News about each location, as well as highlighting Featured Locations within a U.S. state or Canadian province; but no need to wait to view those featured communities — these are all available in this issue.

Also, in the pages of this issue, you’ll find the type of content published by Business Facilities throughout the year — information to help shape and accelerate site selection decisions. Insights on the value of proximity to military resources in defense firm site selection is explored. And, supporting the workforce is a theme covered in the Quality of Life Focus and the Supporting the Workforce Focus.

With 2025 upon us, I encourage readers to share site selection stories or suggested topics. I can be reached at the below e-mail address. Last but not least, after 30 years on the Business Facilities team, senior account executive Ben Nachsin has begun his well-deserved retirement. We wish him the best!

acosgrove@groupc.com

