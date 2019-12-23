Game-changing Logistics Hubin Northwest Ohio
A nationally acclaimed logistics development company is preparing to unveil a master-planned park which will be able to accommodate more than 4 million square feet of industrial space. This park will also lay adjacent to one the country’s most critical intermodal terminals. NorthPoint Development is on a fast track to putting up the $250 million park which is expected to serve as a significant advantage for industrial supply chains in the Midwest.
4.1
Million Sq Ft
$250
Million Investment
2,000