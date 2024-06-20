Northern Virginia Expansions To Create 240 Jobs

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Condair Group AG, an international evaporative technologies manufacturing company, will invest $57.2 million to establish a new production facility in Chesterfield County,Virginia. Condair manufactures commercial humidifiers, dehumidifiers, and other products related to evaporative cooling technology. The new, 400,000 square foot location is slated to begin operations in early 2025, and the project will create 180 new jobs.

“Virginia is the perfect location for the international company Condair to establish its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that meets the large-scale industrial cooling needs for the data center industry,” said Gov. Youngkin. “Virginia is the epicenter of the growing data center industry, and we applaud the 21st century manufacturing jobs that this project will bring to Chesterfield County.”

“We are committed to being a reliable partner for our customers while also fostering our company’s growth. The establishment of the Richmond site will not only bolster our production capabilities but also facilitate closer engagement with our clients, particularly in the data center sector,” said Oliver Zimmermann, CEO of Condair Group. “Together with our existing sites in Racine, Wisconsin, and Ottawa, Canada, we are fortifying the Condair network to better serve our clientele across the continent.”

“As the Richmond region becomes a destination for data center activity, it only makes sense that a respected supplier such as Condair would seek a business-friendly location such as ours,” said Jennifer Wakefield, President and CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership. “With its third North American facility, Condair can now access 45 % of the U.S. population within one day’s delivery drive.”

Founded in Switzerland in 1948, Condair Group AG, is a global leader in humidification, dehumidification, and evaporative-cooling manufacturing company. Condair Group has production sites in Europe, North America, and China, its own sales and service organizations in 23 countries, and representatives in 50 locations worldwide.

Carry-On Trailer To Invest $9.2M Into Facility Expansion

Gov. Youngkin announced that Carry-On Trailer, a leading manufacturer of steel and utility trailers, will invest $9.2 million to increase capacity at its facility in Westmoreland County. The company will upgrade to a power coat paint system that will allow it to produce more premium products and increase production to serve growing demand from its northeast customers. Virginia successfully competed with Georgia and Pennsylvania for the project, which will create 60 new jobs.

“We thank Carry-On Trailer, the No. 1 trailer brand in the United States, for its long-term commitment to the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Gov. Youngkin. “Carry-On has recognized that Virginia is the perfect location to serve their northeast customer base, and this latest expansion of high-quality manufacturing jobs solidifies a strong and successful partnership.”

“We are proud that Carry-On Trailer continues to reinvest in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The growth of existing businesses in Virginia is vital to the success of Virginia’s economy, and we thank Carry-On Trailer for strengthening Virginia’s thriving manufacturing sector and creating 60 additional jobs in Westmoreland County.”

“Carry-On Trailer is thrilled to expand our operations in Westmoreland County,” said Carry-On Trailer General Manager Braden Edwards. “As the No. 1 best-selling brand in America, this investment further underscores our commitment to producing a complete range of trailers and meeting the growing demands of our customers in the northeast. Upgrading to a powder coat paint system will enhance our production capabilities, allowing us to deliver more premium products with greater efficiency. We are grateful for the support from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and local authorities, and we look forward to contributing to the economic growth of the region.”

Carry-On Trailer offers utility, cargo, aluminum, dump, equipment, and specialty trailers along with a full replacement parts program. With corporate headquarters in Lavonia, Ga., and seven manufacturing facilities strategically located throughout the United States, the company boasts nationwide coverage and an award-winning customer service department.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Westmoreland County and the Northern Neck Planning District Commission to secure the project for Virginia and will support Carry-On Trailer’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. The company is also eligible to receive benefits from The Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Grant Program.