Quiz of The Week: North Carolina

Quiz of The Week: North Carolina

Test your knowledge of North Carolina’s business landscape, history, and regional quirks in this week’s Business Facilities Quiz – where the facts are as bold as the BBQ!

Business Facilities Quiz Of The Week


We’re diving into the heart of North Carolina! Known for its thriving business hubs, rich history, and iconic landmarks, this state has plenty of surprises up its sleeve. This quiz will test your knowledge of the state’s unique blend of industry, innovation, and culture.

Sharpen your wits and see how well you know the facts that make North Carolina a standout destination for business and beyond!

North Carolina
(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Meeting Big Power Demands In North Carolina

North Carolina
How North Carolina public power communities are meeting demands for electric-intensive projects.

Back in 2009, Didi Caldwell was helping select a site for a paper manufacturing company that required 25 MW of electricity. At the time, that requirement was huge. Today, recent projects that Caldwell and her team of site selectors at Global Location Strategies (GLS) have sited required between 30 MW and 1 GW.

Continue reading…

Business Facilities Quiz, Capital Investment, corporate expansion, Economic Development, north carolina, North Carolina Business Climate, quiz, Quiz of the Week, Single Location, Site Selection

Location Spotlight: Topeka, Kansas

With three top universities in the area and connectivity via major interstates, Topeka, Kansas is rich with opportunity. Visit the GO Topeka Economic Partnership to learn more.

Agricultural Heritage Meets Strong Manufacturing Base With a rich history in agriculture, the region is now made up of a strong manufacturing base, including everything from snack foods and Gatorade, to leading human resources software and revolutionary plug-less power systems for electric vehicles. Mount Rogers Regional Partnership's strategic East Coast location is the driving force.

Virginia’s i81-i77 Crossroads | Talent Retention & Manufacturing

Learn about manufacturing jobs and facilities in the Mount Rogers region of southwest Virginia. There is ample opportunity for education and jobs in a region rich with culture and heritage.

See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Polar Semiconductor Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

