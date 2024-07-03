NorSun Selects Tulsa Airport For Factory, Creating 320 Jobs

Norwegian solar energy company, NorSun, has selected Tulsa, Oklahoma International Airport for its first U.S.-based factory location, an initial planned investment of $620 million in a new 5 GW silicon ingot and solar wafer manufacturing facility. The expansion, which was facilitated by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust, will create 320 new direct jobs and provide critically needed domestic production of ingot and wafer capacity to meet the increasing demand from U.S. solar cell and panel manufacturers, supporting the growth of the renewable energy sector.

NorSun has identified a greenfield shovel-ready site of approximately 60-acres off of Mingo Road, and will break ground for the new facility in late 2024. The company expects the facility to be open and fully operational in 24 months after construction begins.

“Our business plan has an ambitious timeline, so we knew we needed a partner who can work fast and efficiently to meet the critical need of American-made energy,” said NorSun CEO Erik Løkke-Øwre. “Oklahoma impressed us even before our selection journey – its robust clean energy, manufacturing ecosystem and workforce development programs were already on our radar, and its competitive business offerings and site acceleration options solidified our decision.”

“I’m proud to welcome NorSun to Oklahoma, and I’m thrilled that Oklahomans will benefit from hundreds of new jobs in the Tulsa area and a $620 million capital investment,’ said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Our pro-growth polices, workforce development efforts, and ‘more of everything’ energy approach makes us an incredible state to invest in, and I’m glad NorSun can be a part of it.”

Production is anticipated to come online in 2026, making the Oklahoma facility among the first in the United States to produce high-performing silicon ingots and wafers, currently the biggest bottleneck in achieving a fully domestic solar supply chain. The Tulsa site offers an opportunity to further expand production up to 10 GW as the U.S. continues to prioritize domestic energy manufacturing.

“Year after year, Oklahoma makes massive strides in the clean energy space, with consistent investment from notable companies that are transforming the sector,” said Tina Lindsay, Interim Director of Business Development for Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “It’s a testament to our pro-business policies, robust workforce, site readiness, as well as our access to major markets. We’re thrilled to bring NorSun on board as we aim to scale U.S. solar manufacturing capacity.”

“I want to thank NorSun for their significant investment and support to add jobs in Tulsa and create further opportunity for industry needs across the globe,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “This project represents the work of so many and we are excited about the positive impact and direction this new development will have in Tulsa and the State of Oklahoma.”

“Tulsa continues to catch the attention of not only US companies but also companies on a global scale,” said Mike Neal, President and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber. “Word is spreading – our skilled workforce and excellent business climate puts us front and center on the international stage. We are excited to welcome NorSun to the region as it connects an important link for the solar industry supply chain.”