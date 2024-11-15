2024 Deal of the Year Awards — an annual recognition of economic development projects demonstrating innovation and impact.

Norman Public Schools Begin Building Oklahoma Aviation Academy Facility

Local citizens approved a $353.9 million bond proposal to build the facility, which will expose students to learning experiences in the aviation and aerospace industries.

Norman Public Schools broke ground on the new facility for the Oklahoma Aviation Academy. This facility was made possible by Norman, Oklahoma voters who approved a $353.9 million bond proposal in February 2023, with a new building for the academy as the centerpiece.

The Oklahoma Aviation Academy brings cutting edge STEAM experiences, innovative industry connections and world-class academics to Norman Public Schools, while giving students exposure to learning experiences in the aviation and aerospace industries. This will occur through the exposure to learning experiences designed to foster deep thinking and cultivate the critical skills needed to thrive in the 21st century.

“The programs offered at the OAA will ensure our students are prepared to enter the dynamic sectors of aerospace engineering, aviation and other high-tech industries that continue to expand as technology becomes more prevalent in our society,“ said Dr. Nick Migliorino, NPS Superintendent. “Norman Public Schools is excited to continue our commitment to provide top-notch programs to ensure we are able to enhance students’ educational development and give them the tools they need to excel in these high-demand jobs.”

The new facility will be built on property at the Max Westheimer Airport. This location was chosen after careful consideration and consultation with stakeholders, including students, families and staff. The stand-alone facility will benefit students with hands-on career and industry experiences.

Oklahoma
Norman Public Schools will invest $353.9 million into the construction of the Oklahoma Aviation Academy. (Photo: Norman Public Schools)

Terry Adams, Director of the Oklahoma Aviation Academy, said the new building will provide students with a space to learn from industry experts and will help push them toward the furthest boundaries of their potential.

“This program will provide industry-connected education pathways for Oklahoma students to connect directly with higher education, career tech, and industry partners ensuring career readiness in the high-demand areas of aviation and aerospace,” said Adams.

Justin Milner, Associate Superintendent and Chief Operating Officer, emphasized the collaborative nature of the project.

“Working with the University of Oklahoma, Moore Norman Technology Center, and industry partners from both the public and private sectors helped us create this dedicated space that will benefit our students for years to come,” said Milner.

The Oklahoma Aviation Academy faculty project is expected to cost $50 million and is slated for completion by the fall of 2026.

