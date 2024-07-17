“We also look forward to building relationships in Laurens County,” Titone continued. “We have a long history of supporting the communities where we live and work through our Nordson Impact giving program, and as we grow, we are proud to positively impact more people each year through volunteering, donations, scholarships and more.”

Nordson has operations around the world. The ICS division produces equipment for the precise application and curing of powder coatings, liquid paint, ambient temperature adhesives and sealants, and food and beverage container production. The new 225,000-square-foot facility in South Carolina, expected to be operational by November 2024, will continue to fuel the company’s growth.

“We are extremely excited for Nordson to call Laurens County home,” commented Brown Patterson, Chairman, Laurens County Council. “Laurens County is a great place to do business, and we look forward to a long successful relationship with our newest corporate citizen.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Nordson Corporation to Clinton, marking the beginning of a fantastic partnership,” said readySC’s Senior Area Director Susan Heath. “readySC, along with Piedmont Technical College, is ready to assist Nordson with their recruiting and training needs.”