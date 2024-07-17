Nordson Industrial Coating Systems (ICS) will invest $30 million to establish its newest manufacturing facility in Laurens County, South Carolina. The facility will create 125 new production, machining, engineering and management jobs in Clinton, SC.
“We are very excited to be part of South Carolina’s upstate manufacturing sector,” said Nordson ICS Vice President, David Titone. “It has been a pleasure working with the state of South Carolina, Laurens County, and the City of Clinton on our new facility. We would like to thank them for their outstanding support and look forward to their continuing partnership for years to come.
“We also look forward to building relationships in Laurens County,” Titone continued. “We have a long history of supporting the communities where we live and work through our Nordson Impact giving program, and as we grow, we are proud to positively impact more people each year through volunteering, donations, scholarships and more.”
Nordson has operations around the world. The ICS division produces equipment for the precise application and curing of powder coatings, liquid paint, ambient temperature adhesives and sealants, and food and beverage container production. The new 225,000-square-foot facility in South Carolina, expected to be operational by November 2024, will continue to fuel the company’s growth.
“We are extremely excited for Nordson to call Laurens County home,” commented Brown Patterson, Chairman, Laurens County Council. “Laurens County is a great place to do business, and we look forward to a long successful relationship with our newest corporate citizen.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Nordson Corporation to Clinton, marking the beginning of a fantastic partnership,” said readySC’s Senior Area Director Susan Heath. “readySC, along with Piedmont Technical College, is ready to assist Nordson with their recruiting and training needs.”
Check out all the latest news related to South Carolina economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.
Fenecon Picks SC For First North American Operations
Fenecon, a provider of energy storage systems, will establish its first North American location with headquarters and manufacturing operations in Greenville County, SC. The company’s $3 million investment will create 68 new jobs.
“With this expansion, we aim to extend our leadership in storage technologies and serve the American market with our award-winning, innovative solutions,” said Fenecon International GmbH CEO Thomas Goesswein. “Our multi-million-euro investment in the USA underscores our commitment and confidence in the growth potential of the region.”
Founded in Germany, Fenecon designs and produces cutting-edge energy storage solutions. Its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Greenville will produce, customize and distribute the company’s “Industrial L” energy storage system. Operations are expected to be online in September 2024.
“We are happy to welcome another international company to South Carolina’s thriving business community,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Fenecon’s new operation in Greenville County will have a great impact on the Upstate, and we look forward to the company’s success in our state.”
The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.
“Fenecon’s decision to establish its North American headquarters in Greenville County reinforces our state’s reputation as a global destination for business,” commented Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “With South Carolina’s increased focus on advanced energy, we are pleased to add a company that produces innovative energy storage systems to our family of industries. Congratulations to Fenecon on this exciting endeavor.”